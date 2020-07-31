A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man previously charged with possession of a controlled substance accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court .
Eric A. Martinez-Andrade, 20, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He was previously charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
Martinez-Andrade will be sentenced Sept. 22.
According to an affidavit filed in Washington County Court, on Feb. 18, Blair police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Adams Street after an off-duty deputy advised two individuals appeared to be smoking marijuana in a red-colored car in the parking lot.
Two officers found the vehicle unoccupied, but a large glass water pipe used to smoke marijuana could be seen in the front center console.
The vehicle was registered to Martinez-Andrade. Officers contacted him at his apartment. Martinez-Andrade admitted to smoking marijuana in his car and that the pipe was his.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a small bag of marijuana. Six containers of THC wax, five THC vape modules, eight smoking pipes and other paraphernalia were found in a backpack in the trunk of the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.