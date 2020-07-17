The Blair City Council unanimously approved engineering studies for three park improvements, including a potential new park that could include a splash pad, during its regular meeting Monday.
The bids approved for the studies, all from HGM Associates of Omaha, included $6,500 for preliminary development plan for a new park to be located behind the Blair Public Library and Technology Center in the Deerfield subdivision; $2,600 for modifications to the park shelter at Steyer Park; and $3,750 for construction pre-design layout for new dock renovation at Optimist Park.
The preliminary development plan for the new park would determine what amenities the city would like and HGM would work with the Blair Park Board “to determine what exactly we would want and what it would cost to be able to move forward,” City Administrator Rod Storm said.
The council had previously discussed during its annual retreat such amenities as bocce ball and pickleball courts, a basketball court, park shelter and a splash pad.
A splash pad, Storm said, could cost between $250,000 and $350,000.
Storm said the park could be developed in phases and the city could seek donations to help pay for some of the potential features.
“There is a lot of talk in town about a splash pad,” council member Jon Stewart said. “I don't care where it's located, but this is probably as good as spot as any. Parking should be accessible and the trails are right next to it.”
The study for the park shelter at Steyer Park would look at opening up one side of the shelter to allow better airflow and make it more “user friendly.”
“This particular shelter never gets used because it feels like a cave,” council member Brad Andersen said. “It's so dark in there and it just isn't really inviting. Whereas the older and not quite as nice shelter down below, because it is so open, gets used all the time.”
Park Board member Betsy Anderson said it is a good project.
“When we can make an improvement to an existing facility rather than build a new one, we would like to do that,” she said. “This is one of those facilities.”
The council has also considered plans to renovate the dock at Optimist Park for the past few years, Storm said. The renovation would allow for the dock to adjust better to the river level.
Once the project is designed, the city could apply for grant funding to pay for it.
“The funding is there, you just have to get the plan put together, get the budget to get the ball rolling and this could be good,” Andersen said.
Optimist Park has proven to be an attraction for the city.
“The parking lot is packed,” council member Kevin Hall said. “This area has a lot of potential to bring more people in.”
