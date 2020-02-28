Cycling enthusiasts will soon have a new place to ride after the Blair City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Black Elk Trail Association (BETA) to create a mountain bike trail in Black Elk-Neihardt Park.
Brent Fullmer, head of the BETA, proposed the 4.2-mile natural surface trail, which will be built in three phases, including through some of the park's wooded and more secluded areas. It would be designed with support for erosion control and safety. The first phase of the multi-use trail would start in the parking lot and follow an area on the west side of the park.
Fullmer expects construction to begin this spring and take about a month to complete the first phase. He is working with THOR (Trails Have Our Respect), which oversees several trails in Omaha, on the design.
“Is this an all-or-nothing situation?” council member Brad Andersen asked.
“Ideally, you have a trail that has at least four miles on it. If you're going to bring people in from outside areas, it needs to have at least four miles on it,” Fullmer said. “Having said that, I've ridden some other areas that we could potentially expand this trail coming in from maybe below, but that's going to take some conversations with some other landowners.”
Andersen expressed concern on the third phase, which included an area that is currently filled with prairie grass.
The park board had similar concerns, Fullmer said.
“Our thoughts on that were that we would first see how the use was and how it was going and how people felt about it,” he said.
Fullmer said a trail could be beneficial to the city as it increases the attractiveness of the community and is in line with the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce's initiative to create additional recreation areas throughout the metro area.
Council member Marty Shepard expressed concern over the liability to the city.
BETA will be responsible for maintaining the trail, according to the memorandum of understanding, which leaves the oversight to the city, City Attorney Desirae Solomon said.
“You're going to have to monitor it as a city to find out are the grades too steep, are there issues with erosion, are there issues with trees,” she said. “If we have a major storm in Blair, who is going to be responsible of getting it off the trail.”
The city's parks department already inspects the park once a month.
Both former and current park board members gave their support for the trail.
“When he first proposed this, we were as skeptical as we could possibly have been,” former park board member Jeene Hobbs said. “Had we voted that night, we would have told him no way can we do this.”
But after visiting a trail at Tranquility Park in Omaha and walking Black Elk-Neihardt Park, Hobbs said she could see the benefits of a trail.
“As we walked through that, we could see where he wanted to do things, we could see how it would open up the park to more people to going to more places other than just taking the concrete path and loop,” she said.
Board member Joe Burns agreed.
“It's been a part of that park that really has had no use because you can't get at it because of grass and trees and brush and all that,” he said. “I think that the group would be doing a service to the city just being able to open that up and make that part of the park accessible because right now it isn't.”
In the winter, Burns said, the trail could be used by cross country skiers, snow shoe skiers and hikers.
As part of the approval of the memorandum of understanding, the council will have to approve the second and third phases before the trail could be expanded.
