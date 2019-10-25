Work on Blair's brick streets will begin this spring after the Blair City Council on Tuesday approved a bid for work on three blocks and an intersection.
The council approved a low bid of $58,699 from DMS, Inc. and authorized Public Works Director Al Schoemaker to spend the entire $80,000 budget for repairs on additional streets.
The city received three bids ranging from $58,699 to $111,346. All three companies routinely bid brick street projects in Omaha, Schoemaker said. DMS, Inc. has had the Omaha contract for the last three years.
Blair brick streets scheduled to be repaired include:
• South Street between 17th and 18th streets
• 15th Street from Washington to Lincoln streets
• 17th Street from Washington to Lincoln streets
• Lincoln Street at the 17th Street intersection
South Street will be repaired first, council member Mindy Rump said.
Additional repairs could be made to the intersection of 16th and Lincoln streets.
“The one downside is the work will not start until next spring,” Schoemaker said. “We're getting too late in the fall.”
The work will be part of a pilot project for the city.
“The one area, our Achilles heel in this whole process, isn't the repairing of the streets, it's the makeup brick and coming up with those,” Schoemaker said.
The city currently has a supply of bricks at the water treatment plant. However, as repairs are made, that supply will quickly diminish. That could raise the cost if the city is forced to purchase new bricks at $1 to $2 each.
Council member Jon Stewart said there are bricks in approaches for several alleys that could be used for repairs. The alley approaches could then be paved.
“If this does work, we will be putting together a game plan to try to address all of the brick streets in one form or another,” Schoemaker said. “We've even talked about saving Nebraska Street if this works.”
