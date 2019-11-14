It's the end of the world and zombies want to eat your brains. What would you do?
Some Arlington High School students have some advice.
AHS will present a public performance of its one-act play “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse” at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the old gym.
The performance includes a soup supper prior to the show. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Directed by Sara O'Connell, the comedy offers advice for the audience in the event of a zombie apocalypse, such as releasing killer dogs, using kung fu skills and romancing the undead.
O'Connell said the students wanted to perform a comedy.
“This one just stood out to us. Plus, I like zombies,” she said. “It had a really good review from other schools from around the United States.”
The play is written by Don Zolidis. AHS students performed Zolidis' one-act play “937” in 2017.
The students have had the opportunity to work directly with Zolidis and have even spoke with him over video calls.
“He's amazing,” O'Connell said.
The cast and crew of 20 students began rehearsal during the first week of September with O'Connell, assistant director Faye Kreikemeier and tech director with Jeni Leversee, who is a senior at Midland University.
While a critique by Midland students have helped the young actors, the Nov. 21 performance will be the first in front of an audience. It will also help them prepare for upcoming performances at conference and district competitions.
“It's so good to have fresh eyes because we see the same thing every rehearsal,” O'Connell said. “We laugh at things, but I know there's going to be things that people see that they're going to react to it, they're going to laugh.”
O'Connell and Kreikemeier have also worked with the students to create a look for the zombies.
“They will have makeup. It won't be super crazy because we were told we couldn't,” O'Connell said. “But they will have blood and they will look like zombies because they have to.”
The Nebraska Capitol Conference one-act competition is Nov. 25 at Platteview. District competition is Dec. 2 at Midland University.
'10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse' cast and crew
Cast
Narrator 1: Alex Luttig
Narrator 2: Mary Helms
Jimmy: Gage Sonichsen
Susan: Bailey Bracht
Christy: Miri Falkenberg
Sam: Garrett O'Flaherty
Girl: Cait Stephens
Granny: Vivian Garcia
Zombies: Stella Lewis, Chloe Meehan, Vivian Garcia, Michaela Weed, Will Eppenbaugh, Cait Stephens, JoeSeth McBride, Zac Rolland, Emmy Hollingsworth, Josiah Stonehocker
Crew
Stage manager: Lane Johnson
Assistant stage manager: Jake Bartosh
Props/set design: Chloe Hoffschneider
Sound/lights: Justin Dabney
Back stage manager: Jacob Kozak
