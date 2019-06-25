Releases from Gavins Point Dam are forecast to be reduced this week, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Releases are currently 75,000 cubic feet per second (cfs). They are expected to be reduced to 70,000 cfs on Thursday.
The total system storage is still in its exclusive flood control zone, the Corps reported during a conference call June 20 to communicate to Midwest congressional representatives, tribal, state and local government officials.
Although some pool levels are beginning to decline, the total system storage is at 67.8 million acre feet. System storage needs to be reduced to 56.1 million feet before the next runoff season.
The Missouri River at Blair was at 25.75 feet as of Monday morning. Flood stage is 26.5 feet.
