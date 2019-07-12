The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District, in cooperation with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, will host a public open house to share information about the Papillion Creek Basin flood risk management study July 23.
The purpose of the study is to develop alternatives to reduce flood risks and improve public safety within the Papillion Creek Basin in Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties. The purpose of the open house is to discuss alternatives under consideration in the study. Alternatives include:
• reservoir construction at dam site 10 on Thomas Creek,
• reservoir construction at dam site 19 on South Papillion Creek,
• levee modifications on the Big Papillion Creek, Little Papillion Creek and West Papillion Creek,
• channel modifications on the Big Papillion Creek, Little Papillion Creek, West Papillion Creek and South Papillion Creek
• nonstructural solutions throughout the study area.
The open house will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Room 113 in Mammel Hall at the University of Nebraska Omaha, 6708 Pine St., Omaha. Lot 5 will have open parking during the meeting time.
A formal presentation will begin at 6 p.m., followed by an open house where the public, media and other interested stakeholders will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments on the alternatives under consideration.
