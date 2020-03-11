As the Nebraska Department of Health and Human services and its partners continue to track the coronavirus outbreak, events across the state and in Washington County have been changed or cancelled.
As of Wednesday, a fifth presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, has been reported in Nebraska.
“We are being guided by our infection prevention professionals who are in close contact with public health officials,” Manuela Wolf, president and CEO of MCH&HS said. “We are being advised that while the risk to the community is low at this time and there are no cases in Blair as of now, we need to move decisively to help prevent the potential transmission of the disease and to be ready if and when it impacts our facility.”
To protect patients, visitors and staff, Wolf said the hospital will suspend public gatherings at the campus until further notice. Tai Chi classes, senior exercise classes and Lunch and Learn events are cancelled through at least April 15.
The grief share group has been moved to Central Court.
Area nursing homes have closed to visitors. According to a post on Crowell Memorial Home's Facebook page, the facility will be closed to all visitors until further notice.
“Our goal has been and will continue to be the safety and well-being of every resident entrusted to our care,” the post said.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Community is also taking precautions by limiting visitors. Anyone who shows signs or symptoms of COVID-19, has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis, has traveled internationally within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission or resides in a community where the spread of the virus is occurring will be restricted.
For those whose visit is necessary, the facility will have masks and hand sanitizer. Residents will be screened daily and employees will be screened every shift for fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to information posted on the facility's Facebook page.
Events around the state were also cancelled or changed due to the virus.
Saturday's YMCA State Swim Meet in Lincoln was cancelled Wednesday, leaving the Blair Barracudas and YMCA swim teams from across the state at home.
Barracudas coach Nick Lefeber confirmed the news. The meet had been scheduled to take place at Lincoln Southeast.
The Nebraska high school boys basketball tournament will go on this week, but without fans, according to the Nebraska School Activities Association. Only immediate family members of the players and coaches on official rosters were to be allowed admittance to the tournament, which began Thursday.
The decision came after a Crofton student tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5.
The NCAA Division I basketball tournament games, including those in Omaha, also will be closed to the general public. Only essential staff and limited family will be allowed to attend.
Public health departments continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans and prevent the spread of disease.
People can help protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:
• Avoiding close contact with sick people and stay home if you are sick.
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Washington County residents who want general information about COVID-19 prevention and symptoms can call 2-1-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.