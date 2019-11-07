The Arlington FFA & Skills USA Cornhole Tournament was contested between 32 teams on 14 courts Tuesday at Arlington High School.
The teams played to 21 during the double-elimination event, scoring points by throwing bags through the holes in the cornhole boards on each end of the play area.
The money raised through entry fees, and the silent auction for a pair of custom boards, will go to both school organizations putting on the tournament — the FFA and Skills USA. Teacher Luke Brenn said some of the funds raised will, specifically, go to activities such as the the Skills USA state competition trip.
Something about the event was unclear from the start, however. Four Arlington students were asked to share their thoughts. Is cornhole a sport?
“Oh, that's a good question,” said Jacob Hoefs, an Arlington junior wearing an FFA hoodie. “I really wouldn't consider it a sport. More or less, it's just kind of an activity that people do.”
What would make it a sport?
“Probably physical activity,” Hoefs said. “You're just here throwing a bag.”
Three more competitors believe cornhole is a sport, however. AHS sophomore Garrett Clark said he's watched the occasional tournament that shows up on ESPN.
“Yeah, I consider it a sport because it's a game literally anyone can play. You can have your grandpa or your youngest sibling play,” he said. “It's really just an all-around friendly game like, really, any other sport would be as long as its not real aggressive.”
Fellow 10th-grader Sydney Frieze said cornhole is a sport because of the skills needed by players to get good at it.
“You have to really concentrate,” she said.
Stella Lewis added that there are cornhole competitions all around the state. That's a clear “sports” indicator, but so was her breakdown of the game to its core.
“You're trying to get the highest point total and trying to win the game,” the sophomore said.
Sport or not, the Arlington cornhole tournament took place with teams consisting of young children, teenagers and adults. The money raised is to go back to the students in FFA and Skills USA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.