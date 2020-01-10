Lexie Cook of Logan and Noah Myler of Logan announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Lexie is the daughter of Jerry and Kim Cook of Missouri Valley. She is a 2017 graduate of Missouri Valley High School and current student at Fort Hays State University. She is employed at Great Western Bank.
Noah is the son of Travis and June Myler of Blencoe. He is 2016 graduate of West Harrison High School and a 2018 graduate of Iowa Western Community College. He is employed at Lincoln Premium Poultry.
The couple is planning an Oct. 17 wedding at Logan Christian Church in Logan.
