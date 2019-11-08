A convicted sex offender was arrested Monday on charges that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl and held her against her will at a Blair business.
Travis W. Vaughn, 45, of Blair is charged with two counts of intentional child abuse, a Class 3A felony; false imprisonment, a Class 3A felony; and third-degree sexual assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
A warrant was issued for his arrest Nov. 1.
According to an affidavit filed by a Blair police detective, Vaughn inappropriately touched the girl on numerous occasions while they worked together. He allegedly tried to convince the girl to meet him at a local park and expressed that he wanted to have a sexual relationship with her.
The girl told the detective she refused his advances.
On Oct. 4, the girl told police, she was headed to the bathroom when Vaughn followed her, pushed her in, locked the door and forced her to watch him touch himself.
Vaughn is a convicted sex offender. According to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry, he was convicted of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse aggravated in Scott County, Iowa, in February 1992 and felony third-degree sexual abuse in Clinton County, Iowa, in September 1992. Both cases involved minors.
