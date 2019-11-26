A convicted felon found with a knife was arrested Nov. 18 after a Blair resident reported suspicious activity.
Trevor Cornelius, 23, is charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Blair officer was dispatched to the 300 block of North 10th Street for a suspicious person at an apartment complex. A resident reported a man, who was possibly intoxicated, had asked to trade him shoes. The man was wearing a black coat, brown pants and blue shoes.
The officer located the man, later identified as Cornelius, walking in the 700 block of Jackson Street.
Washington County Dispatch advised Cornelius was wanted in Burt County for domestic assault.
Cornelius was taken into custody. When the officer searched his pockets, he found a knife with a 3.5-inch blade.
Cornelius was convicted of felony domestic violence in February and criminal impersonation in October.
