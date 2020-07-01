Connections Area Agency on Aging is pleased to announce that the state is continuing the farmers market voucher program for older Iowans.
Through this program, seniors meeting income requirements can obtain vouchers that they can use at participating area farmers markets to buy $30 worth of fresh, locally grown produce.
This year, since the senior centers and offices are currently closed to the public, the agency is asking individuals to call in and request an application.
Requested applications will be mailed out, beginning June 1, in an addressed, postage-paid, return envelope.
Once the agency receives the completed application, vouchers will be mailed out to the applicant.
Please note that anyone who submits incomplete applications will not receive vouchers until all required information is provided. Please call the Connection Area Agency on Aging office at 1-800-432-9209 to obtain an application.
Program Criteria:
- Must be at least 60 years of age or older
- Annual income must be less than $23,606 annually for a single applicant or $31,894 for married applicants.
- Only one original application allowed per individual. No photocopies or duplicate applications allowed. Married couples can jointly apply on one application.
Outline of Process:
- Applications available by phone beginning June 1.
- Applications will be mailed with a postage-paid return envelope.
- Applications must be complete before vouchers will be mailed out.
- Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis.
- Walk-ins will not be accepted at the senior centers or office locations.
