Connections Area Agency on Aging is committed to the protection of its staff, consumers, and the communities that they serve.
Therefore, Connections Area Agency on Aging offices will not be open to the public or for walk-in clients or appointments; however, the agency continues to operate. Consumers are encouraged to call 800-432-9209 for assistance and information.
“We thank you for understanding during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kelly Butts-Elston, C.E.O. of Connections Area Agency on Aging
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.