Effective March 17, with regards to the safety of senior consumers, volunteers, and staff, the Congregate Meal service provided by Connections Area Agency on Aging has been suspended until April 1 due to the coronavirus.
Progression of the coronavirus will be monitored and this date could be extended as needed.
The following measures have been implemented in place of the congregate meals:
• Seniors who dine at the congregate sites will be offered shelf stable and/or frozen meals that will be distributed in five- or 10-day packs.
• Seniors who normally receive home delivered meals (Meals on Wheels) will be receiving an initial delivery of 10 frozen and/or shelf stable meals.
• Donations to help with these meals are appreciated and can be made by check and mailed or online by credit card at connectionsaaa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.