High school graduations are a memorable achievement, but this year's graduates have faced challenges and overcome the loss of so much of their senior year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Saturday is a day the Blair High School Class of 2020 has been waiting for. Finally, they will walk across the stage and receive their diploma as they graduate.
Graduation won't quite look the same. The ceremony, typically held in May, is now in August, and for the first time, the ceremony will be held outdoors at Krantz Field. There will be no band playing endless loops of “Pomp and Circumstance” as the students file in, students will stand to be recognized for academic achievement and they'll receive their diploma and awards in an envelope after walking across the stage and moving their tassel.
Blair Community Schools officials have done their best under the circumstances to make sure the Class of 2020 is honored for their achievements. While many schools across the country canceled graduation ceremonies or moved to an online versions, Blair has made every effort to give the students what they deserve — an in-person ceremony.
The Class of 2020 has missed out on so much — spring sports seasons, plays, concerts, prom and their last day of school. It wasn't fair to them, but unfortunately it's the cards they were dealt.
It was a school unique year — to say the least — and one they will remember for the rest of their lives. They have lived through history and are now ready for the next chapter in their lives.
Congratulations, Class of 2020!
