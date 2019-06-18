The Fort Calhoun Post 348 Seniors had their four-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night.
The Pioneers hosted Omaha Concordia, but were bested 5-0. After an off day Thursday, they also failed to notch a run at Plattview on Friday.
First, the Mustangs outhit Fort Calhoun 7-3 with Braden Olson notching three RBIs on two hits.
The host team, meanwhile, was led by pitchers Benaiah Fern and Tylan Conner. Fern pitched 2 2/3 innings and had three strikeouts, while Conner went 4 1/3 with one.
Both the Pioneers and Concordia had just one error during the seven-inning affair.
The Post 348 Juniors fell to the Mustangs 5-4.
Platteview then held Fort Calhoun without a hit during an 8-0 win Friday night. The Pioneers, meanwhile, allowed six hits in five innings.
Though it didn't get a hit, Post 348 did get base runners. Kaden Therkildsen, Zach Faucher and Joel Fern all earned walks.
Cole Klabunde pitched the majority of innings for Fort Calhoun. He threw 12 outs, striking out two Platteview batters in the process.
