Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia students will return to their classrooms on Friday, Aug. 14, and Thursday, Aug. 13, respectively.
Both districts developed three plans – the first is to return to class on site, the second is a hybrid plan consisting of at least 50 percent classroom time and the remaining class time spent learning online, and the third is fully online learning.
All Harrison County school districts agree that educating students inside the classroom is the best option.
To protect the health of students in the classrooms, as well as staff, everyone will be expected to maintain the best social distance possible and wear masks or shields, with frequent breaks outdoors.
Superintendents Tom Ridder of Logan-Magnolia and Dr. Brent Hoesing of Missouri Valley met with Public Health Administrator Brad Brake and Dr. Nathaniel Alvis for a public forum on Thursday, July 30, at 6 p.m. The forum was also aired on Facebook Live.
Each superintendent reviewed their district’s on-site plans and answered questions regarding those.
The Missouri Valley Return to Learn plan, in its entirety, can be found at www.movalleyschools.org.
The Logan-Magnolia Return to Learn plan, in its entirety, can be found at www.lomaschools.org.
Superintendents Ridder and Hoesing ask anyone with specific questions to reach out to their district’s office. The Missouri Valley Community School District can be reached at 712-642-2706. The Logan-Magnolia Community School District can be reached at 712-644-2250.
