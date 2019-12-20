A vacant county judge seat in the Sixth Judicial District, which includes Washington County, could soon be filled.
The district's Judicial Nominating Commission will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. Jan. 31 in the district courtroom at the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax St., Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey J. Funke said in a press release.
At the hearing, the commission will receive information on the qualifications of candidates to fill the vacancy left by Judge C. Matthew Samuelson's retirement. Samuelson retired Oct. 22 after nearly 21 years on the bench.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy will be Washington County Court in Blair, with the understanding that the judge is expected to also cover Burt County Court in Tekamah and assist one day per week in Dodge County Court in Fremont.
The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening.
Applications for the vacancy are due no later than 4 p.m. Jan. 10.
The Judicial Nominating Commission includes both attorneys and lay members. Funke serves as its chairman. Attorney members are: Daniel Smith, Lyons; Michael Tasset, Oakland; David Drew, Blair; and Shane Placek, Fremont. Lay members are: Jane Martin-Hoffman, Fremont; Jerry Nicholson, Emerson; Roxanne Kracl, Fremont; and Gregory Boone, Blair.
