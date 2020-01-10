The former West School may soon see new life as a day care and preschool.
The Blair Planning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) for Jane Bouwman, owner of Little Blossoms Child Care and Preschool, to use the building as a child care center. Commission members Doug Cook and Joe Peleska were absent.
The property is zoned residential multi-family low density. Educational and day care centers are excepted uses that require a CUP. Bouwman's length of request for the CUP is 40 years.
Bouwman expects she will have 250 students when the center opens.
Parking requirements for preschools are 20 percent of the student population, meaning a facility with 250 students would need 50. There are currently 48 parking stalls around the building, all on city right of way.
As part of its recommendation, the commission waived the need for two additional parking spots. If Bouwman chose to go beyond 250 students, seven parallel parking spots along Front Street could be reconfigured to perpendicular parking, Assistant City Administrator Phil Green.
Bouwman's plans also include new fencing which will be installed to enclose much of the grass playground area. The playground, which had previously been used by neighborhood children, will no longer be available to the public.
Commission member Andrew Schank said his only concern was traffic flow and potential complaints from neighbors.
“I'm vocalizing that more than anything because I think what you're doing is great and we need that and this is utilizing the building,” he said.
Hours of operation for the center would be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bouwman said the heaviest traffic is typically seen between 7 and 7:15 a.m. and around 5:15 p.m.
“Is parking and dropping off a concern of yours?” Chairman Bob Boettcher asked.
“No. We make it work with what we have now (in the current facility),” Bouwman said. “Most of the families use the roundabout where they leave their cars. They're not technically parking spots, but that's what it was designed for is for picking up and dropping off. Most of our parking sits empty all day long.”
Bouwman expects families will likely use the area along North 23rd Street that was once used as a bus drop off.
“They'll probably use that thing just as they use the roundabout,” she said.
The CUP application now moves to the Blair City Council. A public hearing on the request is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Blair City Hall's Council Chambers, 218 S. 16th St.
The current Little Blossoms building, located at 1221 Deerfield Boulevard, is for sale. It's listed for nearly $1.8 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.