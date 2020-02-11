Harrison County will offer the Commercial Ag Weed, Insect and Plant Disease Management Continuing Instruction Course for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
The program will be shown at locations across Iowa through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program.
The local attendance site is the Harrison County Extension and Outreach Office, 304 E. Seventh St. in Logan.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the course runs from 9-11:30 a.m. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Harrison County by calling 712-644-2105.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 1A, 1B, 1C, and 10. Topics covered will include information on safe handling and storage of pesticides, laws and regulations, personal protective equipment, and pest management.
Certified Crop Adviser Continuing Education Units will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP/.
