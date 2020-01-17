Washington County has a new member of the Board of Supervisors.
On Monday, Kevin Barnhill was appointed to the District 7 seat. The position left vacant by the unexpected death of board member Andy Andreasen on Dec. 5.
Andreasen was a voice for his constituents and known for his common sense approach to making decisions that were best for the county.
While lives can be hectic and finding time for anything but ourselves and family can be difficult, Andreasen, a Blair business owner, put a lot of time and effort into serving the people of Washington County. He was reliable and honest.
These days, it can be difficult to find people willing to serve, but Andreasen was there with the county's best interest in mind.
It's also reassuring to know that others were like-minded and willing to step up for the good of the county following Andreasen's death. There were seven applicants for the District 7 seat, including Andreasen's widow, Shelly.
Barnhill, also a Blair business owner, has experience serving the county as a member of the Board of Adjustments. His background in agriculture business, where he held several executive level positions over his career could be beneficial to the county. He also understands the need for transparency and being fiscally responsible.
Those are important attributes to have as the county moves forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.