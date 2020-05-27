Several counties in Iowa have combined voting precincts for the upcoming Primary Election due to health concerns with the coronavirus. Harrison County is among those counties.
Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham announces that the 13 precincts will be combined into one precinct that will be located at the Logan Community Center for voters wanting to vote on Primary Election Day of June 2.
Bonham, along with Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Harrison County Republican Chair Wayne Bahr, and Harrison County Democratic Chair Jan Creasman, are all encouraging voters to vote by mail.
Secretary Pate mailed absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters across Iowa recently. Absentee ballot request forms can also be found in the county newspapers or by going to www.sos.iowa.gov.
For more information about the June 2 Primary Election, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or contact Harrison County Auditor at 712-644-2401.
