A Colon man is wanted for burglarizing a Blair business in March.
Luke E. Hansen, 35, is charged with burglary and theft, both Class 2A felonies.
According to an arrest affidavit, the owner of Mobile Marine reported a burglary at his shop at 190 E. Colfax on March 15. He told police some of the tools were designed specifically for repairing boat engines. The estimated value of the items taken was $5,860.
A witness reported seeing a gold colored older model Buick drive away from the area at approximately 4 a.m.
On May 2, the owner reported to police that he found some of his tools being sold online by an Omaha pawn shop. The pawn shop provided a ticket showing the items were sold to the shop by a woman named Jessica Kolhof, 33, of Fremont on March 15.
A detective checked Kolhof's information and found she was on probation for possession of controlled substance violations. It showed she had been arrested on April 10.
Fremont police told the detective they had also arrested Kolhof's boyfriend — Hansen — that same day. At the time they were arrested, they were in Hansen's vehicle, which was a gold colored Buick.
On May 7, a detective interviewed Hansen, who was incarcerated at the Saunders County Jail. He allegedly admitted to the burglary and taking several tools.
