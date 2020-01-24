College of Saint Mary has announced the exceptional achievements of students with the release of the Dean's List for the Fall 2019 Semester. In total, 307 students were named to the honorary list.
"I'm so proud of our students and their commitment to excellence both in the classroom and in their communities," said College of Saint Mary President Dr. Maryanne Stevens, RSM. "It's an incredible honor to make the Dean's List and these students earned it with all the hard work they put in throughout the semester."
To qualify for the College of Saint Mary Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student.
Students from the area recognized for this academic achievement include Nicole McPhillips, a junior from Honey Creek who is studying for a Bachelor of Science in Biology, and Abby Straight of Logan, who is a senior studying for Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy.
Students in this semester's prestigious group have chosen to pursue career-focused majors of study from a pool of more than 35 graduate and undergraduate programs.
An especially diverse and active group, this semester's achievers also take part in Omaha-centric internship programs, 11 varsity sports, and more than 20 clubs and student organizations at CSM.
Students learn and study within CSM's Omaha, Neb., campus located in the heart of Aksarben Village.
