A collection in the community for soldiers yielded several boxes of items to distribute by members of the Arlington High School FFA chapter. Several tables of miscellaneous items were sorted in piles and packed up by 28 students at the school Monday.
The project originated with the previous agricultural educator Billy Grannemann, who himself will be receiving packages this year. He is a member of the National Guard and deployed currently.
Senior Megan Green said she thinks it’s especially important for the project to carry on since Grannemann is deployed.
“It teaches us about branching out to people that we don’t know but are still serving our country,” Green said.
Packages included items such as playing cards, magazines, soaps, snacks and socks. Also included were letters of support from preschoolers and the high school English class.
“I think it’s good for us to give back to soldiers because they’ve done so much for us,” senior Milee Young said. “Coming from a community where we have a lot of veterans and people we know who are veterans it’s really nice to do something for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.