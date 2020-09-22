First-year Fort Calhoun football coach Adolph Shepardson stuck to his guns Friday night after his winless Pioneers' latest defeat.
“I feel like we're much better than 0-4,” he said while standing at the edge of the hallway light in the FCHS commons area. “And I really feel good about us going into districts. I think we've got a great shot to win a bunch of games in districts and make a run at the title.”
Friday's homecoming game may have given Pioneer supporters a reason to believe the coach's long-held belief, too. Though Fort Calhoun remains winless through four weeks, it held its own against a Raymond Central outfit that improved to 4-0 with its 20-6 victory on the Pioneers' home field.
“Our non-district scheduled turned out to be a beast,” Shepardson said.
North Bend Central (3-1 overall), Auburn (3-1), Lincoln Christian (4-0) and the Mustangs all beat FCHS, but they're also a combined 14-2 overall.
“And we've not had a lot of luck,” Shepardson continued. “We've had some injuries. We've had some quarantines. We've only had our center two of the four games … We've had a lot of obstacles to overcome.”
The result has been an 0-4 start, but the Pioneers' fellow Class C1 District 3 teams haven't fared much better. Arlington, Omaha Concordia, Boys Town and Douglas County West are a combined 0-16 as well. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, meanwhile, has the district's only wins. It's 3-1 and is scheduled to host Fort Calhoun in the regular season finale.
So, while the Pioneers' schedule appears to lighten up in future weeks, they had to battle another unbeaten on Friday. They lost that fight by 14.
“The penalties just killed us,” Shepardson said. “We had to throw the ball because they were taking the running game away, and the penalties just killed us.”
A foul helped cut the Pioneers' first drive short, which fed right into Raymond Central's first possession — a 91-yard scoring drive capped with a 79-yard touchdown pass from Conner Kreikemeier to Travis Nelson.
The Mustangs added another score during the second quarter and led 14-0 at the break. That lead was trimmed to eight, however, on Fort Calhoun's first possession after halftime.
The Pioneers struck fast with quarterback Ty Hallberg connecting with Zane Schwarz for a long pass to get started. Shepardson said both the quarterback and receiver gave standout efforts Friday.
“It was really good confidence-builder for Ty and his receivers tonight,” Shepardson said. “That's going to really help in districts.”
Dillon Dierks — who later left the game with an injury — followed up the pass connection with a long run down the sideline, setting up a first down play from the Raymond Central 14-yard line. A loss of 2 yards later, Hallberg connected with Jayden Hunter on a 16-yard scoring pass.
“I think all three of those guys (Hallberg, Hunter and Schwarz) have been frustrated because we know we're good at passing the ball, it just hasn't translated into a game yet,” Shepardson said. “And we've been able to run it, but I think they're starting to figure out that we can do both.”
Central pulled back ahead by 14 just before the end of the third quarter, but never truly put the Pioneers away until late in the fourth quarter. Twice Fort Calhoun drove the ball inside the Mustangs' 10 yard line during the final 12 minutes, but both times it came up empty.
While the Pioneers' offense scored just six points, the defense came up with multiple big plays despite the elusiveness of Kreikemeier and company. Tristan Fuhrman blocked a field goal during the game, while Avery Quinlan intercepted a pass.
In addition, defenders Malachi King, Michael Shirley, Carsen Schwarz and Brant Hilzendeger played significant time in their first games of the fall after starting with the team late. Their participation will continue as Shepardson's team begins its quest for a district title Friday. The Pioneers play at 0-4 Boys Town.
