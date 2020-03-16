Arlington wrestling coach Brandon Mues has led the Eagles program since 2003.
This year was his last as he and his wife, Cheryl, plan a move to southwest Nebraska to be closer to their families. Mues recently responded to questions about his wrestling days at AHS with thoughtful answers.
You took over Eagles wrestling in 2003. What was the state of the program and what were some of the main things you instituted right away to get started?
Mues: I remember the first meeting we had in the fall of 2003. Guys like Bruce Mastin and Lance Oerman were literally pulling kids out of the hallway to come to the meeting. It was a tougher rebuild than what I had originally thought.
The football program was coming off of their best record in years and one of the more prominent athletes decided to give up wrestling to focus on that. That was a big blow to our rebuilding process, but every fall you started to see more and more wrestlers making plays on the football field, which helped convince more kids to give it a try.
What was your program's first big accomplishment or a prominent memory from the early days?
Christian Frerichs, Bruce Mastin, and both Connor and Colton Harper, had some memorable performances at the state tournament and finished with great wrestling careers.
Our first big team accomplishment came in 2011 when we won a district runner-up trophy, had four district champions and qualified eight wrestlers for state. The following year, Cory Moravec earned his first state medal after wrestling junior varsity his first three years. Most young men would have quit, but Cory had a different mental toughness than most and was definitely symbolic of what we were trying to build at Arlington.
What was it like raising two sons, Taylor and Talon, along with the wrestling program?
Let’s just say it wasn’t easy. I was tough on them. Lots of quiet car rides home from youth wrestling tournaments.
They saw the high expectations placed on the wrestlers of our program every day — since they were old enough to walk. Those expectations were amplified ten-fold for them.
Taylor and Talon were wrestlers from day one. I am so proud of them and who they are becoming. Wrestling played a huge part in that growth.
What have the last 10 years, with all of the record-book changes, and conference and state success, been like?
The last 10 years hold so many moments that I will keep. I think back to Blake Grefe and Alex Luttig qualifying for state the first time or when Michael Doll qualified for state after just three years of wrestling. And then (Doll) watched his brother, and fellow warrior Aaron, fall in the heartbreak round of the district tournament. How much that meant to their families.
Most people don’t realize the amount of work that goes into our sport. The type of conditioning it takes to wrestle for 6 minutes. The discipline it takes to watch your weight or pick yourself up off of the mat after losing a match. So many wrestlers have persevered over the years. I’m just fortunate to have been a part of it.
How hard is it to leave this wrestling program you've built? A lot of kids have grown-up watching your guys with you on the corner of the mat.
During the past 17 years as the wrestling coach at Arlington, I’ve only missed one tournament and that was because of my best friend and brother-in-law’s funeral. It was the 2016 Boys Town dual tournament. I remember Jamie Smith telling me her son, Riley, had no idea what to do, how to handle the situation without me in his corner. I told her that was one of the hardest things I ever had to do was watch the team from a computer screen on trackwrestling.com. Next year will be hard, but they will persevere, just like Riley did that day.
How hard was it to tell the guys this was it? How did juniors like Hunter Gilmore, Josh Miller and Trevor Cooley take it?
I still find myself in my living room sniffing occasionally and gasping for air, which sends my wife rushing in to make sure everything is OK.
(Activities Director) Mr. (James) Shada helped me out in the meeting, and said some nice things and after that the whole room was crying by the end. Pain is a part of wrestling, but that pain has no medicine. Josh, Hunter and Trevor took it the hardest because I’ve been wrestling them, slapping their headgear and putting my arm around them for 12 years now. Watching the boys perform the way they did at state made this much more difficult. It’s as if someone innately told them, “This is it. Let’s do this.”
What's next for the Mues family and do you plan on coaching in the future?
We are moving back to southwest Nebraska, closer to both of our families. I’m not going to rule out coaching wrestling ever again. I would coach if the right situation calls for it.
There is still some part of me that believes I have unfinished business, but I am at peace knowing that the wrestlers, coaches and parents were able to accomplish something quite special here at Arlington and I’m not talking about medals, trophies or championships.
Lastly, we tend to focus on the kids' reaction to their state championship wins, rightly so. But what did you feel during the past two state tournaments when Remington Gay and Josh Miller won titles at the CHI Health Center?
Every time a student-athlete reaches a level of performance of that magnitude, I feel a sense of excitement and pride that is hard to describe.
The important thing I’ve learned is that you don’t have to win a state title to achieve this standard of performance. I see it in wrestlers that win in the heartbreak round of districts to advance to the state tournament.
I see it when wrestlers lose a tough match at state and rebound to get third place.
I see it later in life when a wrestler draws a bad card and finds a way to battle through adversity.
I haven’t been able to reach every wrestler that stepped on the mat in Arlington, but if you get to that level of performance we expect in our program, you will see it in those emotional displays of victory, which are everlasting.
