People so far in our past that traces of their lives pass into virtual non-existence live on in our genes and express themselves through eye or hair color, and perhaps through world views or senses of humor.
They are unseen passengers in our lives. The Perleys shared an obsession over their forebears and did most of the work for curious descendants. Finding my maternal ancestors (the Swains) was harder, but the internet made the search easier.
Swain is one of the oldest surnames in Europe. All but some Irish with the same name are related. The family dates back to 850 in Denmark when they were called Sven.
The future Swains were connected in some way to Sven Forkbeard, a famous Viking leader. They moved south with Viking invaders until they reached Scotland as farmers. However, some Swains took a more disreputable path when they became clan enforcers in the Outer Hebrides. They ensured order by disciplining people prone to breaking oaths or laws.
Contrary to popular attitudes, Vikings were orderly people who enjoyed being stylish and whose women enjoyed rights to hold property and to command warriors. Whatever the Swains did, they were good at their jobs. Keeping order was called Swain Justice.
Passing years took the family to Scotland and later to the Midlands of England. There, the families survived for generations.
Finally, a contingent of Swains moved to the United States in 1840. Some settled in the southeastern U.S. where the Swain name is still popular. Others moved to the Ohio Valley where most farmed.
In the1800s, railroads advertised for people to move to the Great Plains to populate new towns being constructed along the railroads. Boosters spoke eloquently of soil so fertile that seeds almost planted themselves.
Americans and Europeans were drawn by the promise of abundant crops and new farmland just waiting for the people who would take up the dream, and they flooded the region to share in the new wealth.
My great-great-grandparents joined the crowds and bought farms or stores in southwest Nebraska. Rain was plentiful, and the land was fertile enough to grow good crops. The exuberance was so extreme that some boosters campaigned to move the national capital to southern Nebraska. Unfortunately, the innocents knew little of drought cycles and were shocked when the rain stopped.
Within a year, crops and bank accounts withered as a strong eastward movement swept to western Iowa and eastern Nebraska. Some of the Swain family made a new start in and near Pisgah. Some eventually sold cars or repaired machinery. They lived well, but they carried the ghosts of hard times until their dying days.
My grandfather used to sing a song with these lyrics, “Nebraska land, Nebraska land, upon your fruited plain I stand. I watch the sun rise and set each day and wonder why it never rains."
(James Perley is President of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
