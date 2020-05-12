Election
Washington County voting

Unofficial results (16 of 16 precincts reporting)

County reporting 41 percent voter turnout

President

Republican

Donald J. Trump     3,480

Bill Weld                278

Write-in                 87

Democrat

Joe Biden               1,153

Tulsi Gabbard         41

Bernie Sanders       134

Elizabeth Warren    57

Write-in                 59

Libertarian

Max Abramson       22

Dan Behrman        1

Lincoln Chafee       3

Jacob Hornberger   5

Jo Jorgensen          4

Adam Kokesh         8

Write-in                 37

U.S. Senator

Republican

Ben Sasse             3,217

Matt Innis             762

Write-in                24

Democrat

Dennis Macek       50

Chris Janicek        467

Larry Marvin        60

Angie Philips        294

Alisha Shelton      239

Daniel M. Wik       53

Andy Stock          118

Write-in               26

Libertarian

Gene Siadek        55

Write-in               44

Congress District 1

Republican

Jeff Fortenberry   3,702

Write-in              82

Democrat

Babs Ramsey      365

Kate Bolz            906

Write-in              27

Libertarian

Dennis B. Grace   54

Write-in              44

Washington County Board of Supervisors

District 5

Herta M. Bouvia   148

Jay P. Anderson   243

Mike Mackie         235

District 7

Kevin Barnhill       245

Ronald Hineline     187

Write-in                4

State Board of Education

District 3

Patti S. Gubbels     2,997

Mike Goos             1,421

Write-in                102

Metro CC Board of Governors

District 3

Dave Pantos          917

Adam Gotschall      1,395

Cameron J. Gales    827

Gerald Mike Kuhn    890

Write-in                  105

Bennington School Board

(Vote for 3)

Kara Neuverth          74

Darren Siekman       38

Chris Reiner             25

Terri Calabro            17

Joshuwa Hannum      38

Tim Dreessen           118

Allyson Crossman Slobotski     20

***

Unofficial absentee ballots (4,897 votes cast)

President

Republican

Donald J. Trump     2,600

Bill Weld                248

Write-in                 61

Democrat

Joe Biden               1,055

Tulsi Gabbard         33

Bernie Sanders       106

Elizabeth Warren    44

Write-in                 34

Libertarian

Max Abramson       2

Dan Behrman        1

Lincoln Chafee       2

Jacob Hornberger   4

Jo Jorgensen          3

Adam Kokesh         5

Write-in                 9

U.S. Senator

Republican

Ben Sasse             2,465

Matt Innis             593

Write-in                5

Democrat

Dennis Macek       29

Chris Janicek        418

Larry Marvin        51

Angie Philips        272

Alisha Shelton      211

Daniel M. Wik       48

Andy Stock          109

Write-in               7

Libertarian

Gene Siadek        24

Congress District 1

Republican

Jeff Fortenberry   2,847

Write-in              33

Democrat

Babs Ramsey      315

Kate Bolz            816

Write-in              8

Libertarian

Dennis B. Grace   23

Write-in              4

Washington County Board of Supervisors

District 5

Herta M. Bouvia   116

Jay P. Anderson   188

Mike Mackie         166

District 7

Kevin Barnhill       174

Ronald Hineline     138

Write-in                1

State Board of Education

District 3

Patti S. Gubbels     2,429

Mike Goos             1,068

Write-in                22

Metro CC Board of Governors

District 3

Dave Pantos          734

Adam Gotschall      1,082

Cameron J. Gales    685

Gerald Mike Kuhn    689

Write-in                  22

Bennington School Board

(Vote for 3)

Kara Neuverth          44

Darren Siekman       31

Chris Reiner             14

Terri Calabro            13

Joshuwa Hannum      25

Tim Dreessen           90

Allyson Crossman Slobotski     13

