Unofficial results (16 of 16 precincts reporting)
County reporting 41 percent voter turnout
President
Republican
Donald J. Trump 3,480
Bill Weld 278
Write-in 87
Democrat
Joe Biden 1,153
Tulsi Gabbard 41
Bernie Sanders 134
Elizabeth Warren 57
Write-in 59
Libertarian
Max Abramson 22
Dan Behrman 1
Lincoln Chafee 3
Jacob Hornberger 5
Jo Jorgensen 4
Adam Kokesh 8
Write-in 37
U.S. Senator
Republican
Ben Sasse 3,217
Matt Innis 762
Write-in 24
Democrat
Dennis Macek 50
Chris Janicek 467
Larry Marvin 60
Angie Philips 294
Alisha Shelton 239
Daniel M. Wik 53
Andy Stock 118
Write-in 26
Libertarian
Gene Siadek 55
Write-in 44
Congress District 1
Republican
Jeff Fortenberry 3,702
Write-in 82
Democrat
Babs Ramsey 365
Kate Bolz 906
Write-in 27
Libertarian
Dennis B. Grace 54
Write-in 44
Washington County Board of Supervisors
District 5
Herta M. Bouvia 148
Jay P. Anderson 243
Mike Mackie 235
District 7
Kevin Barnhill 245
Ronald Hineline 187
Write-in 4
State Board of Education
District 3
Patti S. Gubbels 2,997
Mike Goos 1,421
Write-in 102
Metro CC Board of Governors
District 3
Dave Pantos 917
Adam Gotschall 1,395
Cameron J. Gales 827
Gerald Mike Kuhn 890
Write-in 105
Bennington School Board
(Vote for 3)
Kara Neuverth 74
Darren Siekman 38
Chris Reiner 25
Terri Calabro 17
Joshuwa Hannum 38
Tim Dreessen 118
Allyson Crossman Slobotski 20
***
Unofficial absentee ballots (4,897 votes cast)
President
Republican
Donald J. Trump 2,600
Bill Weld 248
Write-in 61
Democrat
Joe Biden 1,055
Tulsi Gabbard 33
Bernie Sanders 106
Elizabeth Warren 44
Write-in 34
Libertarian
Max Abramson 2
Dan Behrman 1
Lincoln Chafee 2
Jacob Hornberger 4
Jo Jorgensen 3
Adam Kokesh 5
Write-in 9
U.S. Senator
Republican
Ben Sasse 2,465
Matt Innis 593
Write-in 5
Democrat
Dennis Macek 29
Chris Janicek 418
Larry Marvin 51
Angie Philips 272
Alisha Shelton 211
Daniel M. Wik 48
Andy Stock 109
Write-in 7
Libertarian
Gene Siadek 24
Congress District 1
Republican
Jeff Fortenberry 2,847
Write-in 33
Democrat
Babs Ramsey 315
Kate Bolz 816
Write-in 8
Libertarian
Dennis B. Grace 23
Write-in 4
Washington County Board of Supervisors
District 5
Herta M. Bouvia 116
Jay P. Anderson 188
Mike Mackie 166
District 7
Kevin Barnhill 174
Ronald Hineline 138
Write-in 1
State Board of Education
District 3
Patti S. Gubbels 2,429
Mike Goos 1,068
Write-in 22
Metro CC Board of Governors
District 3
Dave Pantos 734
Adam Gotschall 1,082
Cameron J. Gales 685
Gerald Mike Kuhn 689
Write-in 22
Bennington School Board
(Vote for 3)
Kara Neuverth 44
Darren Siekman 31
Chris Reiner 14
Terri Calabro 13
Joshuwa Hannum 25
Tim Dreessen 90
Allyson Crossman Slobotski 13
