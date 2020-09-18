An opportunity to meet new people and get out of the house closer to home, Darren Rogers with North 40 Auto of Arlington and Tim Hirchert of Olsen Auto Service in Blair, put together a traveling Show and Shine car show throughout the Washington County area.
The shows will be 5- 8 p.m. Thursdays in September and October. The first stop is Arlington on Sept. 24.
"Why not help the local bars and businesses and get everyone together on a weekly basis here," Rogers said. "The Washington County Chamber of Commerce got behind it. We had to go to Omaha or Council Bluffs for any of the car shows."
Rogers hopes they have a positive response from people.
"There are guys coming out of Fremont that are possibly going to the Arlington and Kennard stops," he said. "I heard a lot of people in Blair are really excited for it so hopefully we get some good turnouts."
The locations will alternate each Thursday and will run through the end of October. They plan to start up again in the spring when the weather gets nicer. There's no pre-registration or fee required.
"We thought let's do something in Washington County but not limit it to Fort Calhoun or Blair," Hirchert said. "Let's make it so all the towns and villages can be supported through people stopping at the gas stations or restaurants."
Hirchert said he believes it's important that people support local businesses.
"Small businesses have taken a beating," he said. "I really enjoy cars and instead of sitting home every Thursday night doing nothing I can meet people."
He said the route for the Washington County cruise is still being determined.
"Every car is different no matter if it's the same car," he said. "That individual owner is going to bring their (uniqueness)."
He said the goal of the show is to bring positivity instead of negativity.
Washington County Traveling Show and Shine
5-8 p.m. Thursdays
Sept. 24
The Barn Arlington Sept. 24
Oct. 1
Petersen's Bar 75 Herman
Oct. 8
Fernando's/George's Blair
Oct. 15
The Longhorn/The Rustic Fort Calhoun
Oct. 22
Dew Drop Inn Kennard
Oct. 29
Washington County Cruise
