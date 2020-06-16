Residents and passers through have found everything from Arnold Palmer golf bags, kitchen sinks, tools, furniture, magazines and Schwinn bicycles at previous Fort Calhoun citywide garage sales.
Though the original date for this year's unique and antique-finds event was postponed due to COVID-19, the annual sales taking place at residences in and out of the city will go on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26 and 27.
"I think having that having extra time at home can really motivate people to sort through items and areas in their home, and now they need a place for it all to go," organizer Annie Pawol said. "It feels fantastic to be able to set new dates knowing that participants have had so much time to gather sale items."
Pawol, who is organizing the event for the first time, said she hopes having a somewhat normal event will help promote feelings of community at a time when many events have been canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus.
"I feel that being able to participate in a somewhat normal event is good for all of us, this year especially," she said. "It's so easy to feel cut off from your community during this time. I hope the citywide sale can help bridge that feeling of resuming normal life."
Pawol said she has spoken with Three Rivers Public Health Department, and the main requirement for safety related to COVID-19 is no more than 25 people can gather at an individual sale and shoppers and sellers should practice social distancing.
"As far as suggestions go, shoppers and sellers should continue to do their best to keep themselves safe. Wear a mask, promote one-way traffic in your sale areas, sanitize items and avoid excessive handling of items," Pawol said. "I'd love for shoppers and sellers to keep in mind that everyone has different feelings on what is the right way to stay healthy and safe during this time. Do your best to respect boundaries or requests of sellers or shoppers."
Pawol said the registration deadline is Friday, and the form can be found on the garage sale's Facebook page. Though some people have withdrawn their earlier registration in consideration of the coronavirus, she said there has been a good number of people still signed up to participate.
Pawol said she is currently organizing the event on her own, but if anyone is interested in helping organize for next year, they can reach out to her.
"(The sale) helps bring great exposure to our community," Pawol said. "Fort Calhoun is a gem. It's always nice to shine light on all our community has to offer."
