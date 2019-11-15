Three more lots in the Transformation Hill Addition on the former Dana College campus have been sold for workforce housing.
The city council approved a resolution to sell the lots for $20,000 each to Harvest Capital, LLC of Omaha.
This is the third set of lots from the 30 available to be sold.
In August, the council approved the sale of three lots to Bader Construction, LLC of Bennington and three lots to WSG, Inc. of Omaha.
At the direction of the city council, an individual builder can only buy three lots at a time.
Under the terms of the agreement, the builders agree to secure a building permit and start construction on the first house within 120 days and the two remaining houses within a year.
A sale is pending on three additional lots, according documents provided by the city.
City Administrator Rod Storm said that potential buyer is waiting for a groundwater study.
“We think they'll be moving forward probably after the first of the year,” Storm said.
CUP renewals approved
The council approved conditional use permit renewals for three entities.
Those approved included:
• Timothy Lawson for continued use of warehousing storage and delivery at 1450 Front St. for 10 years.
• Lisa Grabenbauer to operate Prairie Star Botanicals at 321 N. 16th St. for 15 years.
• Bear Homes for continued use as a multi-family rental property at 1859 and 1861 Front St.
