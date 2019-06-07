Thompson Agency Insurance recently delivered a dividend check totaling $49,750 to the City of Blair, which participated in the EMC Insurance Companies Nebraska Municipality Safety Group Program over the past year.
This marks the 18th time in the past 25 years EMC has paid a dividend in the state of Nebraska. This is the third largest dividend EMC has ever paid.
The Nebraska Municipality Safety Group Program consists of municipalities that share similar risks and coverages. Premiums and losses are combined for the entire safety group, and then a dividend is calculated based on the group's losses as a whole. Participants in the safety group program are encouraged to take advantage of EMC's extensive loss control services in an effort to increase safety and reduce losses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.