Fort Calhoun Mayor Mitch Robinson said the city is planning to keep its parks open if people respect safety guidelines related to COVID-19.
“We just want people to respect the social distancing and not congregate,” he said. “Otherwise, it will definitely be looked at.”
Robinson said the parks have enough open space to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease. Guidelines include practicing social distancing of at least six feet between people and limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.
While few people rode bikes along city streets or south on U.S. Highway 75, the city’s parks were empty Tuesday evening and early Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re not closing the parks at this time because it’s open air enough that people can go there, run around, get exercise, and we got trails that go through,” Robinson said.
He said City Hall, however, is locked.
“If people want anything, they need to call up there and make an appointment,” he said.
Fort Calhoun Community Schools closed its elementary playground last week as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
