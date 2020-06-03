Mayor Ron Woodward called The City of Pisgah Council meeting to order at 6:03 pm on May 6, 2020. Location was Pisgah Fire Hall. Pledge of Allegiance was not recited.
Roll Call: Present Mayor: Ronny Woodward; Council members: Scott Baumfalk, Meredith Jenson, Lori McWilliam, Mike Carson; Present, Karen Wilson, via Conference call. Staff members: Todd Noah, Maintenance; Christina Clark, City Clerk Present.
Council member L. McWilliams approved May 6, 2020 agenda as presented, second by M. Carson. Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Jenson to Approve Minutes & Bills, second by L. McWilliams. Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson Approval of Financial Report, second by S. Baumfalk. Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
L. McWilliams motioned to move forward with the East City Limit Boundaries, second by Mike. Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
Motioned by M. Carson to Pay $10,000.00 for Tractor Payment, second by S. Baumfalk. Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
Roll Call Vote to move Tractor Loan to Community Bank. Ayes: M. Carson, K. Wilson, S. Baumfalk, L. McWilliams. Nays: None. M. Jenson Abstained. Motion carried.
M. Carson Motioned to approve 210 Oak St building permit, second by S. Baumfalk. Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Jenson motioned to keep the $100.00/month charge for having sump pump hooked into sewer system until it is fixed correctly, second by M. Carson. Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried. Deadline to have fixed by is Aug 1.
M. Carson Motioned to keep the Campground Closed until June Meeting; it will only be open for special events with discretion and pre-approval from council, second by S. Baumfalk. Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson motioned to Adjourn at 8:40 p.m., second by L. McWilliams. Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion Carried.
Ronny Woodward, Mayor
ATTEST:
Christina Clark, City Clerk
CITY OF PISGAH
APRIL 2020 DEPOSITS
DESCRIPTION; AMOUNT
ST IA Eft- Local Option Sales Tax $1,204.78
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,375.39
Interest Credited $88.77
TOTAL MARCH DEPOSITS $2,668.94
IA Economic Develop Grant-Sewer Project $19,572.00
Water, Sewer, Garbage $5,116.27
Treasury Payment USDA Loan $5,511.57
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,351.92
ST IA Eft- LHCC Liquor License $390.00
Building Permit $15.00
Harrison County Treasurer $20,579.83
Water, Sewer, Garbage $3,079.83
ST IA Eft-St Construction Fund $130.36
Water, Sewer, Garbage $957.82
Water, Sewer, Garbage $3,502.41
ST IA Eft-Local Option Sales Tax $1,204.80
Interest Credited $45.20
APRIL DEPOSIT TOTALS $61,457.01
Total Utility Deposits $14,008.25
Total Camping, Shelter House, Water, Dump Station
Total Building Permits $15.00
Total State $1,725.16
Total County $20,579.83
Total USDA-Grant $25,083.57
Total Misc- $45.20
$61,457.01
CITY OF PISGAH
APRIL 2020 BILLS
Company; Description; Amount
USDA Loan # 5; Payment 7 USDA Sewer Loan $909.00
USDA Loan # 6; Payment 7 USDA Lagoon Loan $899.00
Swipco; Payment on Grant Money Help $1,420.00
MARCH BILLS TOTAL $3,228.00
Christina Clark; Payroll 3/1/2020-3/31/2020 $996.72
Todd Noah; Payroll 3/1/2020-3/31/2020 $3,444.81
Bank of The West-Tn; Shop, Fuel, Clothing, Training, Street Repair $779.70
Mo Valley Times; 2 Year Subscription $91.00
Mo Valley Times; Legals, Mins & Bills, Budget, Public Hearing $170.43
Bank of The West-CC; Computer Software, Postage, Cert Letters $119.62
Flint Construction; 4 Loads of Limestone Rock & Trucking $1,808.06
Am Electric; Shop Building Electrical $1,757.64
Quill Ink; Envelopes, Zip Drive $133.57
Harrison County Landfill; Garbage $523.00
C & H Hauling; Garbage $1,380.00
Sta-Bilt Construction; 4 Loads of Asphalt Millings $1,806.12
Windstream; Phone & Internet $426.25
Heartland Coop; Propane (Fd 793.34 City Hall 512.00) $1,305.34
Acco; 50 Gal Chlorine (Repairs to Tank) $197.50
IPERS; March IPERS Payment $1,024.90
EFTPS; March (FICA 807.92, Medi 188.96, Withholding 655.00) $1,651.88
EFTPS; Dec 2019 Amended Payment $400.95
Iowa Department of Revenue; 1st Qtr Wet Tax Payment $762.00
Iowa Department of Revenue; 1st Qtr Sales Tax Payment $203.00
Iowa Department of Revenue; 1st Qtr Withhold Payment $817.00
Visu-Sewer; Pay App 6- Final Sewer Payment $18,152.74
Snyder & Associates; Engineering Bill $5,511.57
Swipco; CDBG Grant Money $1,114.00
Todd Noah; April Operator License & Phone $698.56
Mid American Energy; Electricity $853.58
USDA; Loan # 5 290,000 Payment # 8 Lagoon $899.00
USDA; Loan # 6 293,000 Payment #8 Sewer Project $909.00
CapitalOne Commercial; Boards, Pothole Patching $477.01
Keystone Laboratories; Sewer Testing $100.00
TOTAL APRIL PAYMENTS 2020 $48,514.95
MVTN 6-3-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.