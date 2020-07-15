Mayor Ron Woodward called The City of Pisgah Council meeting to order at 6:05 pm on July 1, 2020. Location was Pisgah Fire Hall. Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Roll Call: Present Mayor: Ronny Woodward; Council members: Scott Baumfalk, Lori McWilliam, Mike Carson, Karen Wilson, Present, Meredith Jenson, Absent; Staff members: Todd Noah, Maintenance, Christina Clark, City Clerk, Present.
Council member L. McWilliams approved July 1, 2020 agenda as presented, second by M. Carson; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
K. Wilson motioned to Approve Minutes & Bills, second by L. McWilliams; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson Approval of Financial Report, second by S. Baumfalk; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson Motioned to add new description to abandoned building ordinance, second by L. McWilliams; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
K. Wilson Motioned to accept lien Resolution 07012020-01, second by L. McWilliams; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
Motioned to move ahead and send out letters to Abandoned properties, second by L. McWilliams; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
Motioned to increase Utility Deposit to $200.00 1st reading; roll call vote: M. Carson, S. Baumfalk, L. McWilliams, K. Wilson; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
Motioned to change Shut off notice to 30 days instead of 60 days 1st reading; roll call vote; M. Carson, S. Baumfalk, L. McWilliams, K. Wilson; M. Jenson, Absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson Motioned to purchase 10 more Flags to add to the flags donated by the business owners, second by S. Baumfalk; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson motioned to keep the dump station closed until next meeting due to the repairs that need to be made; second by K. Wilson; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
K. Wilson Motioned to lock water hydrant at dump station until next meeting, second by M. Carson; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
M. Carson motioned to Adjourn at 7:52 p.m., second by K. Wilson; M. Jenson, absent; Ayes: All, Nays: None. Motion carried.
Ronny Woodward, Mayor
ATTEST:
Christina Clark, City Clerk
CITY OF PISGAH
JUNE 2020 BILLS
Christina Clark; Payroll 5/1/2020-5/31/2020 $996.72
Todd Noah; Payroll 5/1/2020-5/31/2020 $3,222.62
Iowa Finance Authority; Lagoon Loan Payment (P-2000.00, I-1005.00) $3,005.00
Ron Noah; Tearing Down Basketball Court $117.00
Siouxland District Health; Water Testing $14.00
Bankcard Center $809.13
Bankcard Center; Postage, Certified Letter $83.90
C & H Hauling; Garbage $1,380.00
Harrison County Landfill; Garbage $524.00
Quill; Filing Cabinet, Highlighter $234.95
LHCC; Fuel $83.96
Mondamin Library; Annual Library Contract $328.00
Feld Fire; Extinguisher Inspections $50.00
Windstream; Phone/Internet $395.80
Swipco; Admin Expense with Sewer Grant $811.00
Capitalone Commercial; Grant -Court, ICAP, Supplies Parts $2,725.21
IMWCA; Work Comp Insurance $3,472.00
Woodward Construction; Labor for Basketball Court (Grant Money) $894.00
EFTPS; Fed Taxes (With 745.00, Medi 200.78, FICA 858.50) $1,804.28
IPERS; May Payment $1,089.07
Todd Noah; June Operator License & Phone $623.56
Rick Erwin; Sewer Repairs & Sewer Boot $1,100.00
Post Office; Certified Letters & Roll of Stamps $85.60
Midamerican; Electricity $856.42
Missouri Valley Times; Mins & Bills Publication $77.75
Total June Payments 2020 $24,783.97
JUNE 2020 DEPOSITS
Water, Sewer, Garbage $2,248.39
Computer FD Grant Money Transferred In $952.00
Donation Drop Box Deposit $53.00
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,390.46
Flag Donation (Saving Acct) $195.00
Transfer Saving - Checking Basketball Court & ICAP $2,429.89
Basketball Court Grant Money Labor Woodward $894.00
Water, Sewer, Garbage $2,238.50
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,422.76
Harrison County Treasurer $1,163.92
IA St Eft- Street Construction Fund $95.00
Water Station Deposit $153.00
American Legion - New Cemetary Flag Money $227.40
Water, Sewer, Garbage $1,854.21
Water, Sewer, Garbage $3,394.56
IA St Eft- Local Option Sales Tax $1,415.24
Post Office Over Charge $5.00
Interest Charged $41.36
Total Utility Deposits $12,548.88
Total Camping, Shelter House, Water, Dump Station
Total Building Permits
Total State $1,510.24
Total County $1,163.92
Total USDA-Grant $4,275.89
Total Misc- $674.76
June Deposit Totals $20,173.69
