The Mondamin City Council has the intent to appoint two (2) council members to the vacant seats during a special council meeting. This meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 12th at 7 p.m. at Mondamin City Hall. City residents have the right to request a special election by filing a petition with the city clerk by February 26th, 2020.
