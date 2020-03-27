The City of Mondamin is following Governor Reynolds' proclamations, and the recommendations of the Iowa Department of Health and Harrison County Public Health. Because of these guidelines and community concerns, the city leaders have decided it is in the best interest to close the Community Center and the Jimmy King Park Shelter to any events/gatherings indefinitely. These venues will eventually reopen after a thorough cleaning is completed.
Mondamin City Hall and the public library will maintain their usual schedules with some adjustments. At Mondamin City Hall, one person at a time will be allowed in and will need to practice safe social distancing.
The library will provide service to clients calling or emailing the librarian to order materials. The librarian will then explain procedures on how to receive those materials. Materials can be returned by depositing them in the secure metal box outside the door. The materials will then be cleaned before anyone else checks them out.
Some websites where you can find information on cleaning and procedures for contacting health officials are www.epa.gov/pesticide registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against sars-cov-2 for cleaning surfaces and idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus. You may also call 2-1-1, a public hotline. The state department can be followed on Facebook at IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at IAPublicHealth. Harrison County Department of Public Health is also available to provide information at 712-644-2353.
With diligence to practicing common sense of frequent hand washing and social distancing, the Mondamin community will be resilient during this crisis. City officials thank Mondamin area citizens for respecting these actions and your cooperation and say that this, too, shall pass eventually.
