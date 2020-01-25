1. Opening of Meeting
a. Mayor Maggie Rains called the meeting to order at 7:01 P.M, leading those present in the Pledge of Allegiance.
b. Roll Call. Council members present: James Rains, Mary Seago, and Terry Coyle. Council has two seats vacant. Staff present: Alyx Hirst and Steve Hinkel. Public Present: Sharon Cooper and Brian Rife.
c. Approval of Agenda. Motion made to approve agenda by J. Rains, with a second by T. Coyle.
Motion carried 3-0.
d. Approval of Minutes. T. Coyle made a motion to approve December 2nd minutes. Seconded by J. Rains. Motion carried 3-0.
e. Approval of Claims. J. Rains made a motion to approve claims listing as presented. Seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 3-0.
2. Mayor’s Report. Mayor Maggie Rains presented a report to the council. Mayor Rains commented on the smooth transition to Mayor and hopes to continue building on positive results that have developed from the past few years. Mayor Rains reported on the possibility of a site for the future water plant. Discussion is in the preliminary stage at this time. Mayor Rains also reported that charges have been filed on the previous city clerk regarding the misuse of the city’s credit card. The charge is a class D felony based on the amount of money misused. Lastly, Maggie discussed the multiple cases of vandalism in Mondamin.
3. Clerks Report. Clerk Hirst reported that there are several new residents in town due to properties selling. Clerk Hirst also discussed the vacant apartment at King’s Court, stating the bids for painting and carpet are on the agenda for this month. It was a quiet month due to the holidays.
4. Library Report. No one from the library was present to give a report.
5. Community Center/Facility Report. A report was given to the council from the community center manager. No one from the community center was present.
6. Public Works Report. S. Hinkel reported that the check valve in the water plant quit working. He also reported that the new sewer pump did arrive. Steve discussed the DNR sanitary survey that he and former Mayor Rife attended with PeopleService. A formal report from the DNR will be sent.
7. Old Business
a. Steve Hinkel: Health Insurance. Steve spoke to the council regarding the increase in his health insurance for 2020. J. Rains motioned to increase Steve Hinkle’s health insurance from $160.00 to $195.41 each pay period. T. Coyle seconded the motion. Motion carried 3-0.
b. Community Center Furnaces. Tabled.
8. New Business
a. Resolution 2020-01: Appointment of City Officers and Representatives. Motion to approve Resolution 2020-01 by J. Rains. Seconded by T. Coyle. Roll call. All ayes. Motion carried 3-0.
b. Resolution 2020-02: Official Depository for the City of Mondamin and Signature Authorization. Motion to approve Resolution 2020-02 and to also have Brian Rife removed from the accounts by T. Coyle. Motion was seconded by J. Rains. Roll call. All ayes. Motion carried 3-0.
c. Building Permit: 410 Pine Street (WHCSD). Permit and drawings for a 54’ x 88’ bus barn were received by Dave Kuhlman from West Harrison Community School. Discussion was held. J. Rains motioned to approve the building permit (permit #2020-01) at 410 Pine Street. Motion seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 3-0.
d. ClerkBooks Support Hours. J. Rains motioned to approve 20 support hours for Clerk Hirst to use as needed. Seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 3-0.
e. Duane Wallis/Tim Collison: Payment for Services. Discussion was held. Motion by J. Rains to pay Duane Wallis and Tim Collison a contract fee of $75 each for helping Steve Hinkle put up and take down Christmas lights in Mondamin. Motion seconded by M. Seago. Motion carried 3-0.
f. King’s Court Unit #1: Painting and Carpet Bids. T. Coyle motioned to accept Kelly’s Carpet bid for $1179.00 and ABC Painting bid for $650.00. Motion was seconded by J. Rains. Motion carried 3-0.
g. Hydrant Meter. Discussion was held. S. Hinkle presented two options to the council. Motion to purchase a hydrant meter with a check valve by J. Rains. Seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 3-0.
9. Public Comments. Fire Chief, Brian Rife, was present to report on behalf of the fire department stating that Mondamin responded to two structural fires this past month. He also announced that Mondamin Fire and Rescue will be having their annual pancake feed on January 26th at the Mondamin Fire Hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
10. Commissioner Reports – Mayor Maggie Rains Names New Commissioners.
a. Streets – Jim Rains
b. Water – Terry Coyle
c. Landfill & Sewer – Vacant
d. Parks – Mary Seago
e. EMA/911 – Brian Rife
f. Assessor – Mayor Maggie Rains
11. Other Business. Clerk Hirst discussed her budget plans with the council for Budget FY20/21.
12. Adjourn. Having no further business to conduct, T. Coyle made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Seconded by M. Seago. Motion carried 3-0. The meeting was adjourned at 8:26 P.M.
These minutes are as recorded by the Mondamin City Clerk and subject to approval at the next regular city council meeting.
Attest:
Alyx Hirst
City Clerk, City of Mondamin
MVTN 1-24-20
City of Mondamin
Claims Paid
December 3, 2019 through January 6, 2020
Graff, David; Christmas Party Supplies293.26
Rounds, Tami; Deposit return23.65
Trophies Plus, Inc.; tags for plaque 15.00
Jesse Strong Post #378; American Legion King Foundation Grant4,800.00
Greg Beam & Donella Pauli; 1st Place Lighting Contest100.00
Randy & Debra Farris; 2nd Place Lighting Contest75.00
Larry & Kristi Rife; 3rd Place Lighting Contest50.00
Shayne & Tara Weldon; 4th Place Lighting Contest25.00
Anderson, Roberta M; Supplies, Mileage for Community Center784.85
WEX Fleet Universal; fuel..323.03
Heartland Co-op – City; Propane550.40
Heartland Co-op – Comm. Ctr; Propane509.86
Heartland Co-op – fire dept; Propane1,029.05
Heartland Co-op – Library; Propane212.10
Missouri Valley Times News; Charges for services406.62
C & H Hauling; Charges for services1,595.00
Windstream; Charges for services583.89
Power Computing, Inc.; Charges for services45.00
HCLC; January 2019 Landfill Assessment838.00
JEO Consulting Group Inc.; Mondamin Water Plant Study and Report: 100% Completion1,000.00
Menards - Council Bluffs; city supplies188.03
Bomgaars; city supplies361.61
Municipal Supply, Inc.; water supplies438.46
Gary’s Concrete Work; Repair Storm Drain225.00
HCDC; 28E agreement237.93
Power Computing, Inc.; Charges for services45.00
PeopleService Inc.; Charges for services2,134.28
Mid America Energy; Charges for services1,277.55
Mid-American Energy - Sr Housing; Charges for services58.56
Harrison County REC; Charges for services623.58
Loftus Heating, Inc.; Charges for services91.18
Collaborative Summer Library Program; library supplies55.95
Blair Ace Hardware; city supplies104.09
Graff, David; Christmas Party Supplies108.16
D.J. Gongol & Associates, Inc.; Sewer Pump7,076.43
USA Blue Book; city supplies104.74
Menards - Council Bluffs; city supplies47.15
First National Bank of Omaha; Christine Hussing CC Charges381.04
FNBO; Steve Hinkel CC Charges215.68
Intuit; Monthly Usage Fee10.70
Midstates Bank; Internet Banking Service Charge25.00
Midstates Bank; Insufficent Funds - Utility Payment Return67.89
IPERS; November 2019902.78
United States Treasury; Tax Deposit November 20191,342.06
Hinkel, Steven R; Payroll2,727.59
Hirst, Alyxandria M; Payroll855.57
Hussing, Christine C; Payroll631.35
Anderson, Roberta M; Payroll279.69
Collison, Timothy J; Payroll205.84
Total34,082.60
INCOME FOR DECEMBER 2019
Utility Service Charges$15,107.20
King’s Court Housing Rent$2,700.00
Community Center$825.00
Park Donation$20.00
Omaha Community Foundation Grant$3,450.00
King Family Foundation Grants$66,100.00
Interest Earned$127.01
Property Tax$10,592.77
Road Use Tax$12,592.56
Local Option Sales Tax$4,598.04
Total Income for December:$116,112.58
Attest:
Alyx Hirst, City Clerk
January 6th,
City Council Meeting
MVTN 1-24-20
