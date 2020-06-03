1.Opening of Meeting:
a. Mayor Maggie Rains called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m., leading those present in the Pledge of Allegiance.
b. Roll Call Council members present: James Rains, Mary Seago, Terry Coyle, Karen Breyfogle and Jerry Shelton. Staff present: Alyx Hirst and Steve Hinkel. Public Present: Brian Rife, John Glennie, Dee Fisher from USDA, and Ethan Joy from JEO Engineering.
c. Approval of Agenda Motion made to approve agenda by T. Coyle, with a second by K. Breyfogle. Motion carried 5-0.
d. Approval of Minutes J. Rains made a motion to approve April 6th regular meeting minutes. Seconded by K. Breyfogle. Motion carried 5-0.
e. Approval of Claims J. Shelton made a motion to approve claims listing as presented. Seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 5-0.
2. Public Comments: None.
3. Old Business:
a. Burn Ban J. Shelton motioned to lift burn ban and it was seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 5-0.
b. S. Clark Street Drainage Tabled until next month when there is more information gathered.
c. Wallis Property at 107 S Main St. Tabled.
4. New Business:
a. USDA Eligibility Determination & Letter of Conditions for Loan & Grant Financing Dee Fisher from the USDA and Ethan Joy from JEO Engineering was present to go over financing for the water system improvements. Motion from T. Coyle for request for obligation of funds and grant financing. Motion seconded by J. Rains. Roll call. All ayes. Motion carried 5-0.
b. Building Permit: 404 Maple Street Building permit was not submitted.
c. Building Permit: 409 NE County Rd. Motion to approve building permit for 409 NE County Rd by K. Breyfogle. Motion seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 5-0.
d. Building Permit: 207 Maple St. Motion to approve building permit for 207 Maple St. by J. Rains. Motion seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 5-0.
e. Resolution #2020-06: Law Enforcement Contract K. Breyfogle made a motion to approve Resolution #2020-06, Law Enforcement Contract for FY 20/21. T. Coyle seconded the motion. Roll call. All ayes. Motion carried 5-0.
f. Sidewalk Bids Four bids were submitted by contractors and reviewed by council for the city park sidewalk project. J. Shelton made a motion to accept bid from B&R Concrete in the amount of $21,160. The motion was then seconded by M. Seago. Motion carried 5-0.
g. Heritage Days T. Coyle motioned to cancel this year’s Heritage Days Celebration due to the Covid-19 crisis. Seconded by K. Breyfogle. Motion carried 5-0.
h. Welcome to Mondamin Sign K. Breyfogle motioned to remove “Welcome to Mondamin” sign on the East side of town and look into options for a new one. M. Seago seconded. Motion carried 5-0.
i. Nuisance Complaints Discussion was held. It was decided that all complaints will be issued a letter at this time stating their violation of city ordinance.
j. City Clerk Hours Clerk Hirst requested additional hours from now until the end of the fiscal year. K. Breyfogle motioned to allow no more than 60 hours in a two week pay period. Motion was seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 5-0.
5. Mayor’s Report: Mayor Rains submitted a report to the council as well as a COVID-19 update. Mayor Rains stated that she has received many nuisance complaints and has been very busy with a variety of issues. Mayor Rains also wanted to commend Clerk Hirst for setting up the city’s Facebook page. She has received compliments on how nice it looks.
6. Clerk’s Report Clerk: Hirst discussed working with the USDA and JEO on financing for the water system improvements. A. Hirst reported that the budget and quarterly taxes were submitted on time. Clerk Hirst has also received numerous nuisance complaints. Lastly, Clerk Hirst reported that all residents were sent a COVID letter from Mayor Rains regarding utility payments as well as a letter from her about current notices / information.
7. Public Works: Report S. Hinkel reported that he has been helping the sidewalk contractors as needed with the DOT Sidewalk Project. Steve discussed a leak at 108 N. Vine that is on the city side.
8. Community Center/Facility Report: No one from the community center was present due to the Coronavirus crisis but a report was available from the community center manager.
9. Library Report: No one from the library was present due to the Coronavirus crisis.
10. Fire Department Report: Fire Chief, Brian Rife, submitted a report for the month of April. There were many fires that were controlled burns that the fire department was paged out for. Chief Rife stated “This takes time and resources away from our department. We ask everyone to call in and report when they are doing a controlled burn prior to lighting them. This helps us keep the resources available for when they are needed. They can simply call the communications center and report they are lighting a controlled burn. That number is 712-644-2537.”
B. Rife reported that the department received their SCBA air packs that were funded by the King Grant Family Foundation. They are waiting for COVID restrictions to lighten before training will take place and getting them in service. Lastly, Brian stated that they are waiting on the new brush truck that was also funded by the King Foundation.
11. Commissioner Reports: None this month. EMA is not meeting currently.
12. Other Business: None.
13. Adjourn: Having no further business to conduct, K. Breyfogle made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 5-0. The meeting was adjourned at 9:18 p.m.
These minutes are as recorded by the Mondamin City Clerk and subject to approval at the next regular city council meeting.
Attest:
Alyx Hirst
City Clerk, City of Mondamin
CITY OF MONDAMIN
CLAIMS PAID
APRIL 7 through MAY 12, 2020
Name; Memo; Amount
Harrison County Recorder; Temporary Easement 12.00
Intuit; Monthly Usage Fee 8.56
Patterson, Jean (c); February & March 2020 Reimbursent 500.00
Premier Portable Buildings; Building for Mondamin Library 3,482.75
First National Bank of Omaha; Christine Hussing CC charges 610.81
FNBO; Steve Hinkel CC charges 15.89
Pounds Printing, Inc.; Ordinance Books 81.00
Windstream; Charges for Services 441.13
Missouri Valley Times News; publications 248.06
Missouri Valley Times News; publications 13.56
Missouri Valley Times News; publications 42.84
Missouri Valley Times News; publications 5.71
MARC; COVID supplies 146.14
Harrison County REC; charges for services 1,205.61
Power Computing, Inc.; charges for services 45.00
PeopleService Inc.; charges for services 2,279.27
Harrison County Landfill Commission; May 2020 landfill 838.00
Salvo, Deren, Swain & Argotsinger, PC; attorney services 656.00
C & H Hauling; garbage service 1,595.00
Mid America Energy; charges for services 1,289.99
WEX Fleet Universal; fuel 262.02
Bomgaars; city supplies 531.47
Feld Fire; fire dept. jackets & fan 5,325.80
Midstates Bank; Internet Banking Service Charge 25.00
Evan Brewer; IT service for library 50.00
Alyx Hirst; reimbursements 64.96
Iowa Department of Revenue & Finance; WET payment - Qtr 1 2020 954.00
Iowa Department of Revenue & Finance; sales tax - Qtr 1 2020 28.00
IPERS; March IPERS 1,281.90
United States Treasury; March 2020 Payroll Taxes 1,964.56
Iowa Department of Revenue & Finance; Jan -Mar 2020 Withholding 640.00
Iowa Workforce Development; Jan-March Unemployment tax 20.43
Hinkel, Steven R; payroll 4,019.16
Hirst, Alyxandria M; payroll 1,134.91
Hussing, Christine C; payroll 1,070.74
Hussing, Sarah E; payroll 78.00
Anderson, Roberta M; payroll 107.57
Total 31,075.84
INCOME FOR APRIL 2020
Utility Service Charges $12,869.00
King’s Court Housing Rent $2,450.00
Community Center $100.00
Township Contributions $1,200.00
Interest Earned $10.17
Dog License $40.00
Property Tax $39,443.91
Road Use Tax $4,681.74
Local Option Sales Tax $1,943.13
Total Income for April: $62,737.95
Attest:
Alyx Hirst, City Clerk
May 12th, City Council Meeting
MVTN 6-3-20
