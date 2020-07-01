1.Opening of Meeting
a. Mayor Maggie Rains called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m., leading those present in the Pledge of Allegiance.
b. Roll Call Council members present: James Rains, Mary Seago, Terry Coyle, Karen Breyfogle and Jerry Shelton. Staff present: Alyx Hirst and Steve Hinkel. Public Present: Sharon Cooper, Ruth Neill, Guy Graff, Shane Taggart, Wanda Hogue, and Larry Rife. Dani Briggs from SWIPCO was on the phone.
c. Approval of Agenda Motion made to approve agenda by K. Breyfogle, with a second by J. Rains.
Motion carried 5-0.
d. Approval of Minutes T. Coyle made a motion to approve May 12th regular meeting minutes. Seconded by M. Seago. Motion carried 5-0.
e. Approval of Claims J. Rains made a motion to approve claims listing as presented. Seconded by
T. Coyle. Motion carried 5-0.
f. Approval of Water Tower Loan Payment J. Shelton made a motion to approve Security National Bank Claim in the amount of $38, 876.70. Motion seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 5-0.
2. Public Comments Sharon Cooper approached the council and asked what can be done about abandoned properties and vehicles, trash piled up in yards, grass not being mowed, farm animals, and dog licensing? She would like to see residents taking pride in our city and working together to get things cleaned up. Sharon has made calls regarding abandoned vehicles and it does appear there is a company that will come and pick them up for no charge. Mayor Rains stated that we are working on having a city wide clean up day in July or August and we will be sending out abatement letters to those who need to be advised of their nuisance.
3. Old Business
a. S. Clark Street Drainage Discussion was held. Tabled for further review.
b. 503 N Main Water Issue S. Hinkel spoke to the council about options to fix problem. The property owner’s plumber, Shane Taggart, was present to discuss those options as well. J. Shelton motioned to abandon the old plan in place for repair and to install a new water pit across the street and hook it up at the water main at the earliest possible convenience. Motion was seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 5-0.
4. New Business
a. Public Hearing: Notice of Intent to File an Application with CDBG Motion to open public hearing at 7:32 p.m. from K. Breyfogle. Seconded by J. Rains. Motion carried 5-0. Dani Briggs from SWIPCO was present over the phone for any questions. No public comments were made. No written comments were received. Motion to close public hearing by K. Breyfogle at 7:42 p.m. Seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 5-0.
b. Approval of CDBG Application J. Shelton motioned to approve CDBG Application and it was seconded by J. Rains. Motion carried 5-0.
c. Jiffy Mart Tobacco License Renewal 20/21 K. Breyfogle motioned to approve license renewal. It was seconded by J. Shelton. Motion carried 5-0.
d. City Amazon Account Clerk Hirst discussed opening an Amazon account for city use. If any department head needed supplies, they could all be ordered on Amazon instead of making trips to the store for them which costs the city more for mileage and time spent. J. Rains motioned to open an Amazon account for city use. T. Coyle seconded this motion. Motion carried 5-0.
e. Animal Control Ordinance Discussion was held. Tabled to gather more information.
f. Building Permit: 209 Cedar St. Motion to approve building permit for 209 Cedar St. by M. Seago. Motion seconded by K. Breyfogle. Motion carried 4-0-1. J. Rains abstained.
g. Set Public Hearing & First Reading for Rate Chapter Charges, Title VI, Chapter 5, Utilities & Billing Charges K. Breyfogle made a motion to set public hearing date and first reading for new billing charges on July 6, 2020 at 7 p.m. Motion seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 5-0.
h. Signage for City Facilities “Social Distancing” and “Play at Your Own Risk” signs will be posted on city properties. No action needed.
5. Mayor’s Report Mayor Rains submitted a report to the council. Mayor Rains would like to establish a community booster of volunteers to actively assist or develop ideas and projects in Mondamin. Mayor Rains asked each council member to suggest 3 volunteers for this group at the July meeting. Mayor Rains also reported that she has been in contact with the city attorney and has asked that we extend our temporary easement agreement until December 31, 2020 for the test well site.
6. Clerk’s Report Clerk Hirst reported that she has been working with SWIPCO on the CDBG Application and SRF Planning & Design Loan. Alyx reported that she had received many calls regarding the nuisance letters that were sent out last month. Clerk Hirst also discussed a resident account/complaint with the council. Lastly, Clerk Hirst reported on information gathered regarding a city wide clean up day.
7. Public Works Report S. Hinkel reported that he had helped with the DOT Sidewalk Project. S. Hinkel also reported that he opened the playground. Lastly, Steve reported that vandalism had took place at two different homes in town and the residents were hoping we could catch the vandals on the security camera footage.
8. Community Center/Facility Report President Guy Graff was present. He stated that the community center will remain closed at this time due to the Coronavirus. Guy reported that the new stove and ice machine are installed and just awaiting on the plumber to install a filtration system. Guy expressed his frustrations with the construction company that put in the new sidewalk in front of the community center sighting various complaints.
9. Library Report Wanda Hogue was present to discuss end of fiscal year financials. She also stated that the library will remain closed until June 30th and then the board will reassess the situation.
10. Fire Department Report No report.
11. Commissioner Reports M. Seago asked about the basketball backboards. The council discussed putting up wooden ones because the plexiglass ones have been broken so much. Mayor Rains mentioned that the hedges and weeds at the park shelter need some attention.
12. Other Business Clerk Hirst announced the first publication of the Mondamin Enterprise Newsletter.
13. Adjourn Having no further business to conduct, K. Breyfogle made a motion to adjourn the meeting. Seconded by T. Coyle. Motion carried 5-0. The meeting was adjourned at 9:28 p.m.
These minutes are as recorded by the Mondamin City Clerk and subject to approval at the next regular city council meeting.
Attest:
Alyx Hirst
City Clerk, City of Mondamin
INCOME FOR MAY 2020
Utility Service Charges$10,233.02
King’s Court Housing Rent$2,342.00
Township Contributions$1,600.00
Interest Earned$12.80
Equity Interest CO-OP$154.84
Property Tax$23,876.17
Road Use Tax$3,794.69
Local Option Sales Tax$2,282.55
Total Income for May:$44,296.07
Attest:
Alyx Hirst, City Clerk
June 1st, City Council Meeting
City of Mondamin
Claims Paid
May 13 through June 1, 2020
Name; Memo Amount
Kuhlman, Kolby; remaining from deposit 82.93
Transfer; March 2020 RUT 2,037.74
Transfer; April 2020 RUT 4,681.74
Transfer; May 2020 RUT 3,794.69
U S Postal Service; postage 230.00
Harrison County Landfill Commission; June 2020 Landfill Assessment834.00
WEX Fleet Universal; fuel 181.18
James R. King Estate; Water Tower Loan Payment 36,876.70
Community Bank.; Fire Truck Loan8,233.75
IMWCA; Work Comp Premium FY 20/21 3,672.00
Mid America Energy; charges for services 1,248.96
Harrison County Humane Society; 28E Agreement 20/21 611.04
PeopleService Inc.; charges for services 1,813.80
Power Computing, Inc.; charges for services 45.00
Feld Fire; kitchen hood, comm ctr. 180.00
Evan Brewer; IT services at library 50.00
Menards - Council Bluffs; supplies 796.71
Demco; library supplies 97.13
Bomgaars; supplies 481.25
Windstream; charges for services 439.02
FNBO; Steve Hinkel CC Charges 283.89
Hirst, Alyxandria M; mileage to sheriff office 15.08
First National Bank of Omaha; Christine Hussing CC Charges 150.50
C & H Hauling; charges for services 1,595.00
AM Electric; charges for services 252.03
Intuit; Monthly Usage Fee 8.56
Midstates Bank; Internet Banking Service Charge 25.00
United States Treasury; April 2020 Payroll Taxes 1,250.56
IPERS; April 2020 IPERS 819.15
Hinkel, Steven R; payroll 1,339.74
Hirst, Alyxandria M; payroll 477.44
Hussing, Christine C; payroll 252.37
Anderson, Roberta M;payroll 150.61
TOTAL: 73,007.57
MVTN 6-24-20
