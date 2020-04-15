The City of Mondamin is currently accepting bids for our city park sidewalk project through May 4th, 2020. Contractors must be insured. For further information about project details, please contact Alyx at Mondamin City Hall. 712-646-2431. The city has the right to refuse all bids.
MVTN 4-1, 4-8, 4-15, 4-22-20
