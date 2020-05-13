NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT, AND ENGINEERS ESTIMATED TOTAL COST OF PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT FOR “2020 STREET IMPROVEMENTS, MODALE, IOWA”.
Notice is hereby given that the Governing Body of Modale, Iowa, whose principle office is in the City Hall, 310 E. Palmer Street, in the City of Modale in Harrison County, Iowa, will meet on the 18th day of May, 2020, at 7:00 o’clock p.m., at which time and place a hearing will be held on the proposed DRAWINGS and SPECIFICATIONS, form of CONTRACT and ESTIMATE of COST for STREET IMPROVEMENTS. Any interested party may appear to be heard.
At the hearing, the Governing Body will receive and consider any objections made by any interested person, to the DRAWINGS and SPECIFICATIONS, proposed form of CONTRACT and the ESTIMATE of COST for the WORK.
The public improvement project consists generally of the re-construction of street surfacing, and related items for providing access to the residences and businesses in the community.
Published upon order of the City of Modale, Iowa
By: Linda Windschitl, City Clerk
MVTN 5-6-20
(0) comments
