The regular meeting of the Modale City Council was held on March 9, 2020. Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Ganzhorn called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. Councilmembers Sal Vittitoe, Terigene Tiffey, Katie Offenbacker, and Josh Marshall were present.
Visitors present were Tammy Cooperrider, and Joe Vittitoe.
Staff present was Linda Windschitl and Marty Skinner.
Marshall made a motion to approve the consent agenda. Vittitoe seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
The Public Hearing to approve the 2021 Budget opened and 7:03 p.m. and closed at 7:08 p.m.
Marshall made a motion by Resolution 2020-09 to approve the 2021 Budge. Tiffey seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Offenbacker made a motion to approve Sundquist as the engineer for the roads project. Marshall seconded the motion; motion carried with 5-0 vote.
Marshall made a motion to approve the sale of the dump truck and the pickup truck. Vittitoe seconded the motion; motion carried by a 5-0 vote.
Vittitoe made a motion to adjourn. Offenbacker seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote. Mayor Pro Tem Ganzhorn adjourned the meeting at 8:16 p.m.
Kevin Ganzhorn, Mayor Pro Tem
Linda Windschitl, City Clerk
These minutes are as recorded by the City Clerk and are subject to Council approval at the next regular meeting. Full copies of these minutes will be available at City Hall. Minutes can be sent via email. They are also available at http://modalepubliclibrary.weebly.com/.
MVTN 4-15-20
