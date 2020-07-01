The regular meeting of the Modale City Council was held on June 8, 2020. Mayor James Cox called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Councilmembers Sal Vittitoe, Terigene Tiffey, and Katie Offenbacker, Keven Ganzhorn and Josh Marshall were present. Visitors present were Joe Rueschenberg, Susan Kirlin and Amber Larsen.
Staff present was Linda Windschitl.
Vittitoe made a motion to approve the consent agenda. Ganzhorn seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
The public hearing to approve the 2020 Budget amendment opened at 7:02 p.m. and closed at 7:05 p.m.
Marshall made a motion by resolution 2020-12 to approve the 2020 Budget Amendment. Tiffey seconded the motion. Motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Ganzhorn made a motion to approve the purchase of more rock for the roads and alleyways. Offenbacker seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Tammy sent a report for the Library and Susan was available for questions.
The Modale Days committee announced that the celebration scheduled for July has been canceled due to COVID con
Offenbacker made a motion to approve renewing the liquor license for the Sour Mash. Tiffey seconded the motion; motion carried with a 4-0-1 vote with Marshall abstaining.
Ganzhorn made a motion to adjourn. Marshall seconded the motion; motion carried with a 4-0 vote. Mayor Cox adjourned the meeting at 8:13 p.m.
James Cox, Mayor
Linda Windschitl, City Clerk
CITY OF MODALE
MAY 2020 BILLS
Horizon Equip.; General, Parks, Streets, Sewer $9,750.00
Sundquist; Sewer, Streets $4,096.50
Windstream; Library, City Hall, Sewer $222.40
Vetter Equip.; Water $15.51
Midwest Lab; Sewer $67.51
Family Dollar; Library $504.95
Echo; Water $1,170.25
Papillion Sanitation; City Hall $12.70
Heartland; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Library, Fire $2,183.59
DAOS; Library $4,200.00
Siouxland District Health; Water $24.00
MVTN; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Library, Fire $213.20
Amazon; Library, City Hall $963.22
Alvin Schiltz; Wages $759.84
Marty Skinner; Wages $1,545.87
Tamara Cooperrider-Smith; Wages $559.38
Linda Windschitl; Wages $1,228.08
Horizon Equip.; City Hall $66.00
IRS; FICA $1,367.76
IPERS; IPERS $884.96
Total Bills $ 29,835.72
APRIL REVENUE
Water Fund $3,395.91
Local Option Sales Tax $3,232.37
Sewer Fund $5,770.94
General Fund $22,654.69
Road Use Tax $1,377.62
Debt Services $1,536.76
TOTAL REVENUES
$37,968.29
MVTN 6-24-20
