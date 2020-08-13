The Special meeting of the Modale City Council was held on June 25, 2020. Mayor James Cox called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Councilmembers Kevin Ganzhorn, Sal Vittitoe, Terigene Tiffey, Josh Marshall and Katie Offenbacker were present.
Visitors present were Joe Vittitoe and Tracy Thompson.
Marshall made a motion to approve the consent agenda. Vittitoe seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Ganzhorn made a motion to approve Midwest Coatings to move forward with both filling and repairing the potholes and completely grinding and sealing a few streets entirely. Offenbacker seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Midwest Coatings will work over the next few months to complete these projects. They will post notices to residents as necessary.
Marshall made a motion to adjourn. Ganzhorn seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote. Mayor Cox adjourned the meeting at 8:31 p.m.
James Cox, Mayor
Linda Windschitl, City Clerk
MVTN 7-22-20
