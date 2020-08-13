The regular meeting of the Modale City Council was held on July 13, 2020. Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Ganzhorn called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Councilmembers Sal Vittitoe, Terigene Tiffey, and Josh Marshall were present. Mayor James Cox and Councilmember Katie Offenbacker were absent.
Visitors present were Joe Rueschenberg, Tammy Smith-Cooperrider, Joe Vittitoe and Amber Larsen.
Staff present was Linda Windschitl.
Marshall made a motion to approve the consent agenda. Vittitoe seconded the motion; motion carried with a 4-0 vote.
The council discussed the sewer lagoon project. Dirt will be piled near the lagoon and possibly near the ballfield.
Tammy reported for the Library.
Marshall made a motion to approve moving the remainder of the FY 2020 Library budget of $604.75 into there reserve account. Tiffey seconded the motion; motion carried with a 4-0 vote.
No one was present to report for the Fire Department.
Marshall made a motion to purchase a CD earmarked for the Fire Department with the remainder of their FY 2020 budget in the amount of $3,766.97. Vittitoe seconded the motion; the motion was carried with a 4-0 vote.
Marshall made a motion to approve the paying the ICAP insurance premium of $8,917.29. Ganzhorn seconded the motion; motion carried by a 4-0 vote.
Marshall made a motion to approve we have James Menard from Schroer and Associates P.C. prepare our FY 2020 AFR. Tiffey seconded the motion; motion carried with a 4-0 vote.
Tiffey made a motion to adjourn. Vittitoe seconded the motion; motion carried with a 4-0 vote. Mayor Pro Tem Ganzhorn adjourned the meeting at 8:54 p.m.
Kevin Ganzhorn, Mayor Pro Tem
Linda Windschitl, City Clerk
CITY OF MODALE
MAY 2020 BILLS
Sundquist; Sewer, Streets$6,718.50
Windstream; Library, City Hall, Sewer$443.02
Vetter Equip.; Water$24.17
Midwest Lab; Sewer$213.00
Hawkins; Water$355.25
Harrison County Auditor; General$594.44
Harrison County Landfill; City Hall$150.75
MidAmerican; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Library, Fire$2,829.11
Heartland; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Library, Fire$1,061.26
Midwest Welding; Park, Sewer, Streets, City Hal$337.50
Mainstreet Checks; General $78.53
Ace Hardware; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Library, Fire$190.26
Hydro Plumb; Wate$300.00
Jean Aldrich; General$84.74
Siouxland District Health; Water$24.00
MVTN; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Library, Fire$126.41
Community Bank; Debt Service$5,353.00
Amazon; Library$1,073.33
Alvin Schiltz; Wages$833.16
Marty Skinner; Wages$1,488.32
Tamara Cooperrider-Smith; Wages$559.39
Linda Windschitl; Wages $1,228.08
Iowa Dept. of Revenue; Withholding $672.00
IRS; FICA$1,359.18
IPERS; IPERS$883.36
Total Bills$ 26,980.76
June Revenues
Water Fund$2,430.28
Local Option Sales Tax$1,746.01
Sewer Fund$3,754.44
General Fund$8,759.32
Road Use Tax$873.42
Debt Service$22.61
TOTAL REVENUES$17,586.08
MVTN 7-22-20
