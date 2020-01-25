The regular meeting of the Modale City Council was held on January 13, 2020. Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Ganzhorn called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Council members Josh Marshal, Katie Offenbacker, Sal Vittitoe and Terigene Tiffey were present. Councilman Ray Larsen and Josh Marshall were absent.
Visitors present were Tammy Cooperrider, Joe Vittitoe, Ruth Zahner, Loene Herman, and Amber Larsen.
Staff present was Marty Skinner and Linda Windschitl.
Marshall made a motion to approve the consent agenda. Offenbacker seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Marshall made a motion to accept the bid by Midwest Coatings for the streets project. Offenbacker seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Marshall made a motion that we approve the Library for a cash card with a $500.00 rotating credit. Ganzhorn seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote.
Vittitoe made a motion by Resolution 2020-01 to approve Ganzhorn as Mayor Pro Tem. Offenbacker seconded the motion; motion carried by a 4-0-1 vote with Kevin abstaining.
Marshall made a motion by Resolution 2020-02 that Community Bank and Midstates Bank will be the Official City Depositories for 2020. Ganzhorn seconded the motion; motion was carried with a 5-0 vote. Vittitoe made a motion by Resolution 2020-03 to make Missouri Valley Times News the official newspaper for 2020. Tiffey seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote. Offenbacker made a motion by Resolution 2020-04 to keep the meetings on the second Monday of the month at 7:00 p.m. Vittitoe seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote. Ganzhorn made a motion by Resolution 2020-05 to approve Todd Argotsinger and his firm as the City Attorney for 2020. Offenbacker seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote. Vittitoe made a motion by Resolution 2020-06 to approve Marty Skinner as the Public Works Director for 2020. Ganzhorn seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote. Marshall made a motion by Resolution 2020-07 to approve Alvin Schiltz and Kent Beebe as part time employees. Offenbacker seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote. Vittitoe made a motion by Resolution 2020-08 to approve the Linda Windschitl as City Clerk for 2020. Ganzhorn seconded the motion; motion carried with 5-0 vote.
Marshall made a motion to adjourn. Offenbacker seconded the motion; motion carried with a 5-0 vote. Mayor Pro Tem Ganzhorn adjourned the meeting at 8:09 p.m.
Kevin Ganzhorn,
Mayor Pro Tem
Linda Windschitl, City Clerk
These minutes are as recorded by the City Clerk and are subject to Council approval at the next regular meeting. Full copies of these minutes will be available at City Hall. Minutes can be sent via email. They are also available at http://modalepubliclibrary.weebly.com/.
MVTN 1-24-20
City of Modale
December 2019 Bills
Tammy Cooperider; Library $559.38
Tammy Cooperider; Library $20.32
Marty Skinner; City Hall $48.02
Bobcat; Parks $1,595.88
Kent Beebe;Wages $16.81
Alvin Schiltz; Wages $189.36
Marty Skinner; Wages ..$1,368.60
Linda Windschitl; Wages $1,224.08
Sheri Schulz; Library $40.98
Joe Vittitoe; City Council ..$276.05
Katie Offenbacker; City Council $207.79
James Cox; City Council ..$520.10
Marlin Dugdale; City Council $92.35
Kevin Ganzhorn; City Council $299.14
Ray Larsen; City Council ..$138.52
Josh Marshall; City Council $276.05
Harrison County Landfill; Garbage $3,538.00
Harrison Count Engineer; Roads $132.76
Papillion Sanitation; City Hall $67.44
Ace Hardware; Water, Sewer, City Hall, Parks, Streets, Library, FD $139.58
Linda Windschitl; City Hall $250.00
Total Bills$11,001.21
August Revenues
Water Fund $-
Local Option Sales Tax $-
Sewer Fund $-
General Fund $16,073.04
Road Use Tax $1,600.95
Debt Services $475.70
TOTAL REVENUES ..$18,149.69
