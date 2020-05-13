The regular meeting of the Modale City Council was held on April 20, 2020. Mayor James Cox called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Councilmembers Sal Vittitoe, Terigene Tiffey, and Katie Offenbacker were present. Kevin Ganzhorn and Josh Marshall were absent.
Visitors present were Joe Rueschenberg.
Staff present was Linda Windschitl.
Vittitoe made a motion to approve the consent agenda. Tiffey seconded the motion; motion carried with a 3-0 vote.
The Public Hearing to approve working with the USDA on financing the sewer lagoon project opened at 7:17 p.m. and closed at 7:28 p.m.
Offenbacker made a motion by Resolution 2020-10 that the City of Modale approve working with the USDA on funding for the Sewer Project. Vittitoe seconded the motion; motion carried with a 3-0 vote.
There were a few questions and complaints regarding how close campaign signs can be posted to the road. Also, a concern were dumpsters and garbage cans that are permanently located between the sidewalk and the street. This area is considered the right of way and placement there could affect the field of view for drivers.
City Clean-up day is 5/23/2020.
As of now, Modale days is still being planned for July 18th. This may change due to concerns with COVID-19.
A concern regarding the Primary Election on 6/2/2020 was discussed. Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 you are encouraged to request an absentee ballot by mail. If you want to vote in person, voting will be held at the Logan Community Center, for all Harrison County residents.
Vittitoe made a motion to adjourn. Offenbacker seconded the motion; motion carried with a 3-0 vote. Mayor Cox adjourned the meeting at 8:03 p.m.
James Cox, Mayor
Linda Windschitl, City Clerk
City of Modale
March 2020 Bills
Paid; Description; Amount
Siouxland District Health; Water $48.00
Windstream; Water, Sewer, Library $221.92
Feld Fire; Fire Depart. $312.79
Missouri Valley Times; City Hall $172.73
Hawkins; Water $450.35
Sundquist; Sewer $75.00
Papillion Sanitation; Garbage $7.40
HACH; Water $164.07
Boyer Valley Heating; City Hall $1,832.01
Ace; Water, City Hall, Sewer, Parks $105.61
Flint Construction
Roads $745.76
Heartland Coop; Water, Sewer, City Hall, Roads, Parks $1,186.37
Alvin Schiltz; Wages $256.23
Kent Beebe; Wages $30.12
Marty Skinner;
Wages $1,217.97
Tammy Cooperider; Wages $524.97
Linda Windschitl;
Wages $1,228.08
Tammy Cooperider;
Library $149.94
Total Bills; $8,729.32
December Revenues;
Water Fund; $2,593.14
Local Option Sales Tax; $1,486.36
Sewer Fund; $4,287.99
General Fund; $2,767.71
Road Use Tax; $2,540.28
Debt Services; $177.90
TOTAL REVENUES; $13,853.38
3/31/2020
MVTN 5-6-20
